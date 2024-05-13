Tyson Fury Walkout Song: List of Entrance Music ‘The Gypsy King’ Has Used Before Oleksandr Usyk Undisputed Fight

Who else knows how to put up a spectacle other than Tyson Fury? The WBC and Ring heavyweight champion, known for his eccentric personality, has more responsibilities on his shoulders than only being the global top boxer – entertaining fans. This he does by not just fighting the most lethal opponents, but also by lighting up the stage with his royal entry into the ring.

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Come 18th May, the pressure will be doubled on ‘The Gypsy King’. Up until now, he would only defend his WBC title. But now, he aims to emerge undisputed against the unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. For such a large-scale event, his fan base awaits to witness how he will enter the ring. But until then, let us look back at the few ways Tyson Fury has made his ring walk in the past.

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A Gladiator’s Entry

The arena was bustling with fans, and anticipation was to the roof. The crowd rose in adrenaline as the lights went off, and the color red dominated the lavish Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Dressed like a true gladiator, a tall, big personality emerged from his locker room. Dolly Parton’s 1973, iconic number, “Jolene” began to make it clear that Tyson Fury had arrived.

A pout on his face, as the lights brightened, he took a seat on a throne, for the king that he is. A mechanical voice welcomed him and addressed him as the “Majestic Warrior.” Now ready to take on his debutante boxer opponent, he started to remove his robe, getting comfortable in boxing gear. The 1964 hit, “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison, laid the premise as he made his way around the stage.

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Next was Chase & Status, Bou’s 2023 hit, “Baddadan.” Warming up to the song, Tyson Fury was ready to take on Francis Ngannou. What then followed, everyone knows. In a rare sight, the spectacle fell, and the fighter struggled to inch toward victory, winning it only by a slight margin.

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Next, let’s see how the fighter entered the ring against Derek Chisora.

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Was it that cold, Tyson Fury?

It was the December of 2022, and the United Kingdom was experiencing an icy winter in all of its glory. At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the premise was set as the now-35-year-old fighter was entering the ring to defend his title against fellow English fighter, Derek Chisora. Wrapped in a red robe, inside covered in warm clothes, and a yellow beanie instead of his crown this time, Fury entered from the shadows in front of 60,000 fellow Britons.

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The 1994 number, Red Right Hand,” by Nick Cave and The Bad Seed welcomed the fighter into the spotlight. The packed arena then started jamming to the remastered version of “Three Lions 96” by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and The Lightning Seeds (1996). Finally, to The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside”, the fighter made his way to the ring.

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Channeling the confidence of his ring walk, Fury dominated Chisora, securing a technical knockout victory in the 11th round.

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A few majestic walk-ins that set the tone for his reign

Fury made his way into a jampacked Wembley Stadium in April 2022 to fight Dillian Whyte. The fight witnessed one of the largest attendance in post-war history for a boxing event with a crowd of 94,000 witnessing the thrilling bout. The theatrics were no less than exciting. The then 33-year-old fighter embarked on his 4-minute-long journey to the ring on a medley of iconic songs. It included the Notorious BIG’s hip hop classic “Juicy” and Kings of Leon’s “Sex on Fire.”

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He also brought in Don McLean for a promo version of his iconic song “American Pie.” The PA system played it in all its glory ahead of his entry into the ring. Interestingly, he also sang it during a post-fight interview after his 2020 win against Deontay Wilder. Since then, it has sort of become his unofficial theme song. His signature throne was also not amiss. As fireworks blasted around the avenue, he took a seat on the iconic golden throne, which will very likely be present when he fights Usyk this Saturday.

Previously, against Deontay Wilder, he roped in ACDC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long.” For that in-ring engagement, he came dressed as a Spartan King with an entourage of soldiers walking by him.

Fury’s showmanship extends beyond extravagant entrances. In a playful tribute to Mexico’s Independence Day weekend for his 2019 Las Vegas fight against Otto Wallin, he donned a sombrero and poncho, complete with a mariachi band serenading him to the ring.

What do you think about the various ring walks that Tyson Fury has undertaken? Will he follow suit on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.