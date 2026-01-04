U.S. Olympic Trials Boxer Faces Career Hiatus to Avoid “Dangerous” Medical Issue

Far away from the maddening and confusing world of professional boxing, one might assume the unpaid ranks would offer calmer waters. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. The complexities and problems that confound the paid roster often overlap into the amateur landscape as well. The dilemma faced by young Emma Nayanet, who goes by the name Emma Chanh, offers a glimpse into that reality.

The young boxer made it to the U.S. Olympic Trials two years ago. However, she later found herself dealing with a serious medical condition. It forced a rethink just as she was considering a move to the paid ranks. The journey has been unkind to the fighter of Laotian heritage, yet she remains hopeful of making it back this year. Shedding light on the setback, Emma Chanh, who enjoys a considerable following on social media, shared a detailed message.

Emma Chanh opens up on health scare and pro ambitions

Appropriately, it began with “Announcement!!” Responding directly to supporters who had been wondering why she hadn’t competed recently and when she would return to the ring, Chanh wrote, “I had to take some time off to focus on my health.”

It appears her body had been sending warning signals. But she pushed through, choosing to continue fighting rather than listening to those signs. Eventually, her condition became serious enough that she realized she could no longer ignore it and needed medical evaluation.

“I couldn’t hold off anymore and decided to get checked out. Turns out I got really sick, and to continue training would have been really dangerous for my body,” Chanh added. As a result, she was medically advised to stop training and competing so her body could recover properly. But admirably, Emma Chanh reframed the setback as part of a larger journey and appears optimistic about her return.

View this post on Instagram

Hinting at upcoming fights and a new phase in her career, she confidently stated, “2026 will officially be my last year as an amateur.”

From Lompoc to the Olympic trials: Emma Chanh’s proud moment

Perhaps she has chosen to keep the details of her medical condition private. Nonetheless, her message should reassure fans who had been eagerly awaiting news from Emma Chanh. A resident of Lompoc, California, she grabbed major headlines in 2023 when she qualified for the Olympic Trials held in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Trained at the Lompoc Boxing Club, Emma Chanh has dreamed of Olympic glory since she was eight years old. She began her boxing journey at the age of six under the tutelage of her father, Utai Nayanet.

However, luck was not on Chanh’s side when she faced Neida Ibarra that year, as she suffered a unanimous decision loss.

A year later, she returned for the 2024 U.S. Boxing National Championship at the Richmond Convention Center. She secured a win over McKenna Louise McKetty but later suffered a defeat to Lisa Greer, who eventually became the top seed in the 60 kg weight class.

For members of the Lao American community, it was a proud moment to see one of their own qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials. They later organized a fundraiser to support the young boxer as she prepared for the event. Hopefully, she recovers fully and makes a strong comeback, especially as women’s boxing continues to gain momentum.