Ukrainian Legend to Come Out of Retirement for Title Fight Amid Oleksandr Usyk’s Last Dance

Wladimir Klitschko‘s name has not been part of serious heavyweight conversations since April 2017. Back then, he lost to Anthony Joshua in one of the more memorable fights of that decade. Now, at 50, his name is back in those conversations. And for once, the opening that would make a comeback viable actually exists.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On June 26. Oleksandr Usyk announced he was vacating his WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight titles to pursue what he called his “last dance,” a farewell fight now reported to be against Deontay Wilder. The belts he left behind have scattered across a division that had been built around his dominance for half a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WBVC moved quickly, elevating Agit Kabayel, its interim champion since he knocked out Zhilei Zhang in February 2025, to full champion. Daniel Dubois holds the WBO after last year’s win over Fabio Wardley, who has since triggered a rematch clause.

The WNBA had not officially confirmed an elevation at the time of publication However, Murat Gassiev, who has been serving as WBA regular champion while Oleksandr Usyk held the super title, is the expected successor. The IBF title remains vacant, with a fight yet to be ordered.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is into that space that Klitschko’s team is trying to position him. His long time manager Bernd Boente was candid about where the logic points.

“No doubt that a fight Agit and Wladimir in Germany would be huge,” Boente said. “Wladimir has often said in interviews lately that he could come back but never anything definite. I think only the Agit fight would make sense for him. At 50, the chance of breaking Foreman’s record and having a great business case in a stadium in Germany against Agit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Foreman reference is the governing ambition. George Foreman was 45 when he knocked out Michael Moorer in November 1994 to become the oldest heavyweight champion. This record still stands. Klitschko would be five years older than Foreman was that night. The commercia case Boente describes here is real. A Klitschko-Kabayel fight in a German stadium would sell itself as spectacle. This would make even more sense given Kabayel already carries the distinction being the first German heavyweight champion since Max Schmeling in 1932.

Imago Wladimir Klitschko während eines mixsport.pro Pressetermins in Kiew Former Ukrainian heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko attends the presentation of mixsport.pro, a new national sports portal, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine, October 29, 2018. Ukrinform. Wladimir Klitschko presents sports web portal in Kyiv PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Copyright: xDanilxShamkinx

Klitschko added fuel to the speculation last week by posting a photograph with Usyk’s former promoter Alex Krassyuk, captioned “Something big is coming. The timing, arriving within days of the belt situation opening up, was definitely incidental.

ADVERTISEMENT

The question is whether Kabayel wants any part of it, and his answer was characteristically direct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agit Kabayel weighs in on a potential showdown with Wladimir Klitschko

Speaking about the possibility of facing Klitschko, the German heavyweight, meanwhile, has given mixed signals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Athletically, it does nothing for me,” he said during an interview with DAZN. “I’m looking for an athletic challenge because everyone says, ‘Wow, Wladimir Klitschko was the baddest.’ He’d knock you out. He would have knocked you out back then. Yeah, but he would have knocked me out back then. We are talking about a 50-year-old Wladimir Klitschko now.”

“He is certainly still in top shape, but he probably won’t measure up to the heavyweights who are active now compared to before. We’ll see what comes. I’m ready for any challenge.”

Even so, it is fair to wonder whether Klitschko’s move is genuinely realistic, especially since he himself gave mixed signals about the idea just two years ago after receiving a major boost from Turki Alalshikh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ukrainian icon turned 50 in March. While he looks physically fit and may retain the power in his punches, it should be noted that, in a fighter like Kabayel (if the fight materializes), he would face an energetic and crafty opponent who has subdued some of the most prominent names in recent years.

Since the unanimous victory over Kevin Johnson five years ago, most of the fights Kabayel has competed in have ended early, with only one, against Frank Sánchez, crossing the halfway stage. Klitschko can put himself through a tough and unforgiving training camp, but no amount of preparation can fully prepare him for the level of activity and firepower Kabayel brings.

Given that one of his contemporaries, Oliver McCall, still entertains a career in the ring at 61, Wladimir Klitschko’s comeback dream may not sound altogether outlandish.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an era that has already seen a 58-year-old Mike Tyson fight his junior by nearly thirty years, Jake Paul, two years ago. With some of boxing’s greatest names, including Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, making returns, Klitschko’s comeback should not be surprising at all.

Whether Klitschko genuinely commits to training camp is still unknown. He has spoken about a return before without following through. At 50, the physical reality of facing a 33-year-old, undefeated champion who has not been tested over rounds is a different proposition from the retirement he has lived for the past nine years. The record is still worth chasing. However, if his body can support the attempt is an entirely different conversation altogether.