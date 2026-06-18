Unbeaten Boxing Champ Passes Away at Just 22 After Tragic Holiday Accident

With a young life tragically cut short, the boxing world is confronted with a loss that has left many devastated. Sad news has arrived that Colin Cairney, a boxer from Stirling, Scotland, has passed away. He was 22.

His passing follows earlier reports that revealed Cairney had been placed on life support at a hospital in Thailand after being involved in a road accident in which he suffered a serious head injury. To meet the costs of his medical treatment, a GoFundMe page was created by family and friends before news of his death arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone at Team 1314 is absolutely devastated by the loss of our Colin. Colin isn’t just a member of our club; he is family. He is a huge part of Team 1314 and someone who means so much to so many people. His presence, his character, and the memories we shared with him will stay with us forever,” the update on Cairney’s boxing club’s Instagram post read.

“There are no words for a loss like this. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Colin’s family, friends, and everyone who loved him at this incredibly difficult time. Colin, you will be remembered forever and will always be in our hearts. Rest easy, Champ ❤️.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That grief stems from a strong bond formed after Cairney joined the gym situated in the Braehead area of Stirling. Reports indicate he transitioned from football to pursue boxing and trained at the gym for several years, eventually building an unbeaten record of 10-0. His last bout came just a month ago at Glasgow’s DoubleTree Hilton Hotel, where Cairney stopped England’s Taylor Greig in the fourth round.

Acknowledging the young boxer’s achievements, Boxing Scotland released a separate statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Boxing Scotland are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former international boxer Colin Cairney. The 22-year-old represented Scotland many times at prestigious competitions such as the European Junior Championships and the World Youth Championships.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The pinnacle of his amateur career came in 2022 when he topped the bill at the Boxing Scotland Elite Finals, winning the Scottish Elite Light-Welterweight title in just his third senior contest. The Stirling-based boxer would make his professional debut the following year, amassing an undefeated record of 10-0. Our thoughts are with Colin’s family and friends at this very difficult and sad time.”

In a moving tribute, Stirling High School remembered Cairney as a valued and well-liked member of the school community and noted that he had a bright future ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colin Cairney: A future in boxing, gone too soon

The tragedy unfolded in Phuket, Thailand, where Colin Cairney had been on vacation. Reports indicate the rising boxing prospect was involved in an accident during the early hours of June 14 while returning to his hotel after a night out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a dispute with a tuk-tuk (Thailand’s famous three-wheeled motorized taxi) driver over the fare, reports suggest they stopped so Cairney could withdraw money from an ATM. He reportedly fell from the back of the tuk-tuk and suffered a serious head injury.

He was taken to a hospital and later transferred to the Vachira Phuket Hospital due to the severity of his condition.

Following his admission, his family created a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses. Reports indicate more than £30,000 was initially raised. A family member later told media, “They’re keeping him alive on a machine. He’s clinically brain dead. I’m waiting to hear from the doctor and when his life support will be removed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, his boxing club, 1314, also raised a reported £55,000 through its own funding efforts.

Now, his family, friends, and teammates at the gym are left facing the reality of a future without the young boxer who was building a promising career in the sport.

Cairney’s absence will be deeply felt by those who knew him best. What remains are the memories he left behind and the impact he had on those around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

EssentiallySports joins the boxing community in honoring Colin’s memory and sends its condolences to his family and friends, hoping they find strength during this difficult time.