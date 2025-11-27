“Unfocused” Ryan Garcia Adamant on Devin Haney Rematch Despite Rolly Romero Snub

It’s surprising to see how things change over time. Devin Haney suffered three knockdowns before losing the fight by majority decision, only for the result to be changed to a no-contest after Ryan Garcia failed his doping tests. Still, through no fault of his own, Haney had to endure barbs and insults. Incessant doubts haunted his form and style. The only way to set the record straight seemed to be a rematch with Garcia. But a year later, it’s Garcia who appears desperate for a second fight with his archrival.

An embarrassing loss to Rolando “Rolly” Romero and hand surgery kept Ryan Garcia away from action. Meanwhile, Haney’s resurgence, with two back-to-back victories, appears to have turned the tables on Garcia. After trouncing Jose Ramirez at Fatal Fury on May 2, the same card where Garcia lost to Rolly, Devin Haney humbled Brian Norman Jr. at Ring IV: Night of the Champions last week. Reportedly inching closer to a fight for Mario Barrios’ title, Garcia now feels a rematch with Haney makes more sense than ever. Something Team Haney does not seem aligned with at the moment.

Ryan Garcia puts Haney in his crosshairs again

Ryan Garcia lashed out at a boxing post. It claimed his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, might overlook the Haney rematch for greener pastures. The post suggested the rematch may not happen anytime soon. Likewise, it argued that other champions at 147 pounds would avoid risking their titles against Haney, delaying any chance at unification. But Garcia dismissed the notion.

He had a simple response to the claim: “You’re cooked, fam.” In other words, people don’t know what they’re talking about. The fiery reply surfaced after Bill Haney teased a potential matchup with Rolando Romero, who holds the WBA belt in the division.

In his latest post, Devin Haney’s father urged Henry Garcia, Ryan’s dad, to rein in his son. Bill Haney made it clear: “We want the guy that knocked your son down and beat him up. You remember the same Rollie you didn’t want to rematch? Ryan is unfocused, too emotional with too many excuses. Send Rollie. We’re ready. 🔥”

Ryan Garcia fired back with a tease in his signature style: “Can’t get over that a** whipping 😭😭 Bros cooked and cracked out 😂😂😂 love you, Bill.”

The lead-up to the Norman fight saw social media buzzing with clips of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney meeting on a friendly note. Further hints of reconciliation surfaced when Haney spoke about the lawsuit he filed last year against Garcia.

Now, Team Haney may be angling for a matchup with Rolly Romero. But another reality remains.

Even with Rolly in the mix, Garcia vs. Haney still looms

Ryan Garcia has reportedly signed a contract to fight Mario Barrios, the WBC welterweight champion. If the bout materializes and Garcia pulls off a win, then as the new champion, he will inevitably cross paths with Devin Haney.

It will be interesting to see what decisions both sides make when the time comes.

In their first professional meeting, Garcia won by majority decision, only for the result to be changed to a no-contest. Many still view that fight as one where chinks in Devin Haney’s defense were clearly exposed. However, with his outstanding performance against Norman Jr., he may have finally stamped out those lingering doubts.

Many will be eager to see whether the new Devin Haney can deliver a decisive beatdown to Garcia and set the record straight once and for all. Fans should watch this space as the welterweights continue to throw curveballs.

What’s your gut feeling? Will Haney and Garcia regroup for a final duel?