Unified Boxing World Champ Takes Legal Action Against WBA for Stripping Him After Injury

Gone are the days when boxers and fighters would accept the sanctioning bodies’ diktat without any questions. Following Jai Opetaia’s recent move to file a lawsuit against the IBF, the Panama City-based WBA now finds itself in the crosshairs of another champion.

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The latest development reveals that now-former unified junior flyweight champion René Santiago has decided to take a legal route after the WBA stripped him of his title.

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“Unified junior-flyweight champion Rene Santiago has formally objected to the WBA arranging a bout for a now-vacant belt following Santiago’s reporting of an elbow injury,” read the BoxingScene report by veteran journalist Lance Pugmire.

The developments largely center around the WBA’s recent decision regarding Santiago’s championship status. After becoming a WBO champion at 108 pounds in October of 2024, the Puerto Rican fighter added the WBA belt a year later. On December 17, 2025, he became a unified champion by defeating Kyosuke Takami in a closely contested fight.

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Four months later, the Puerto Rican defended his unified title against Masataka Taniguchi with a unanimous decision win.

However, he later suffered an elbow injury, reportedly during a training session, putting a halt to the 34-year-old’s next title defense. As a result, the WBA and the WBO, whose titles he held, sought medical documentation from his team.

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In an update dated July 28, the WBA declared Santiago a “champion in recess” and approved a fight between top two contenders Daiya Kira and Carlos Canizales for the vacant title.

“Santiago was scheduled to defend his crown against Kira, the division’s mandatory challenger. However, his team informed the Committee that an injury would prevent him from fulfilling the mandatory defense. As a result, the WBA requested all relevant medical documentation for review by its Medical Committee before reaching a decision,” the note read.

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According to the WBA’s Rule C.14, when a champion is unable to defend his title “within the prescribed time” because of medical, legal, or other justifiable reasons beyond his control, the WBA can then declare the champion “in recess.”

The subsequent provisions under Rules C.22 and C.23 then allow its committee to approve a title fight between eligible contenders.

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If the champion’s absence has been triggered by a medical reason, then sufficient documents need to be provided to the Chairman of the WBA Medical Committee, who may subsequently ask for additional examinations or reports before accepting the medical explanation.

Santiago’s legal team, meanwhile, has strongly contested the WBA’s decision by sending them a notice.

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René Santiago’s camp pushes back on WBA ruling

“Mr. Santiago respectfully submits that administrative discretion is best exercised through transparent application of the association’s published rules,” his attorney Antonio S. Gonzalez’s letter to the WBA read. “Decisions affecting vested championship rights should clearly identify the governing provisions, explain the interpretation adopted, and demonstrate why the selected remedy is authorized and appropriate under the circumstances.

“Mr. Santiago did not relinquish his championship, refuse a mandatory defense, or fail to cooperate with the WBA. His temporary inability to compete resulted solely from a documented injury sustained while preparing to fulfill his obligations as world champion. The resolution itself contemplates his return and preserves his right to compete upon medical clearance.”

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Santiago’s attorney argued that WBA has a provision in its rulebook wherein, in case a champion becomes inactive, an interim championship fight could be set during his absence. Instead of following it, the sanctioning body, after declaring Santiago a “champion in recess,” ordered a fresh title bout, now slated for September 2 in Yokohama, Japan.

According to the BoxingScene report, an insider revealed that, under normal circumstances, none of the remaining three sanctioning bodies, the WBC, the WBO, and the IBF, would strip a champion who has suffered an injury and has submitted relevant documentation that clearly explains his situation.

After winning the rematch against Artur Beterbiev, Dmitry Bivol submitted documents seeking exemptions from immediate title defenses on medical grounds to the WBO and the IBF. He returned on May 30 this year and defended his unified titles, including the WBA championship, successfully.

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Under the current scenario, with Santiago being without a title, and as the WBA notice also explained, he may now likely have to fight the winner of the Kira-Canizales fight to reclaim the title he never lost.

The WBO, meanwhile, has reportedly declined to recognize Daiya Kira vs. Carlos Canizales as a title fight.

To set the record straight, the WBA made a similar decision weeks ago, when it announced lightweight champion and star Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis a “champion in recess.” The move likely stemmed from the Baltimorean’s absence that followed his title defense against Lamont Roach Jr. in March last year because of the persistent legal challenges.

As a result, a fight between top-ranked Floyd Schofield and Lucas Bahdi for the vacant 135-pound title was ordered.

Viewed through that lens, Rene Santiago’s team hopes the WBA could exercise some transparency and reconsider its decision. The junior flyweight champion has reportedly told the sanctioning body that he will be ready for a fight later this year.