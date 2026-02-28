US Army Honors Decorated Soldier Who Won Boxing Olympic Gold Alongside Muhammad Ali

Fort Benning honored CSM Edward “Eddie” Crook Jr., the war hero and Olympic gold medalist who passed away in 2005 and is interred at the century-old US Army base’s cemetery alongside his wife. He now has a building dedicated in his honor. A highly decorated soldier who received an array of medals, including two Purple Hearts while serving tours in the Vietnam War, Crook was equally known for his exploits as a boxer, where he won an Olympic gold medal alongside a young Cassius Clay, who later became the sport’s greatest representative as Muhammad Ali.

“He was the oldest U.S. Army boxer to ever step on the Olympic stage and come home with a gold medal,” the brigade commander stated during the ceremony. “This was not a leader that led from the rear. This was a leader who led at the sharp end of the spear.”

According to details shared by the Ledger-Enquirer, the U.S. Army honored Eddie Crook by naming a high-performance training and wellness facility after him. It is a center that helps soldiers stay physically strong, mentally sharp, properly rested, spiritually grounded, and nutritionally supported.

“It is, therefore, with immense pride and deep respect that we formally dedicate this Soldier Performance Readiness Center in honor of a true infantryman, an Olympic champion, and a soldier’s soldier, Command Sergeant Major Edward “Eddie” Crook (Jr.),” Brigade Commander Col. Hallows added.

CSM Crook’s family was present at the ceremony. His daughter, Ms. Terri Crook, told the audience that her father’s impact wasn’t just in what he said. It was in how he carried himself and lived his life. His example mattered as much as his words.

“You must believe you can do it; you’ve got to believe it first, and then you can do it.” Expressing pride and amazement that Fort Benning is finally honoring him and giving him the recognition he deserves, Ms. Crook recalled his father’s words.

Edward “Eddie” Crook Jr.: A life of service – in uniform and in the ring

Born on April 19, 1929, Edward Crook Jr. fought out of Detroit. In 1960, at the Rome Olympics, he won a gold medal in the middleweight division. With Italy leading the pack, winning seven medals—three gold, three silver, and one bronze—the United States finished second in the boxing medal tally.

With three fighters, including Eddie Crook, Muhammad Ali (then Cassius Clay – light heavyweight), and Wilbur McClure (light middleweight), winning gold, and Quincy Daniels securing bronze in the light welterweight division, the American team finished with four medals.

After the Olympics, Crook decided against turning professional, a decision his teammate Clay immediately made and later went on to carry the sport for the next two decades.

Crook later joined the army and went on to serve two tours in the Vietnam War. For his gallant and meritorious service, he received two Purple Hearts, a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, and an Air Medal. But it appears Crook didn’t leave boxing entirely.

He stayed connected to the sport by becoming a boxing coach at Fort Benning.

Edward “Eddie” Crook Jr. retired after serving in the U.S. Army for 30 years. On July 25, 2005, he passed away at the age of 76. He left behind eight children and 17 grandchildren.