USA Boxing Takes U-Turn on Ali Revival Act as Dana White Continued to Push

Dana White’s excitement to showcase Zuffa’s first champion, when Jai Opetaia faces Brandon Glanton for the inaugural cruiserweight title, may be dampened. Reports indicate USA Boxing – the national governing body that oversees amateur boxing – has withdrawn its support for the White and TKO-backed Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act (H.R.4624). The reversal from its initial stance, when it reportedly endorsed the controversial bill proposing an alternate system, follows the landslide approval the measure received at the House Committee on Education and the Workforce late in January.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“On January 18, 2026, correspondence was transmitted to your offices regarding the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act (H.R. 4624),” USA Boxing’s letter to the House Committee read. “Following review, the USA Boxing Board of Directors determined that the January 18, 2026, correspondence did not reflect a formally adopted Board position at the time of submission and was not authorized by a vote of the Board.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Accordingly, the Board issues this clarification and confirms that the January 18 correspondence does not represent an official position of USA Boxing. Accordingly, the Board hereby withdraws that letter. After discussion, the Board has determined that USA Boxing will not take a position on H.R. 4624.”

The statement stands in contrast to what USA Boxing’s CEO wrote days before the House Committee session. According to the letter, the professional boxing system in the U.S. is weak and fragmented. It also has fewer broadcasters and opportunities for most fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

It hurts the entire boxing ecosystem, including amateur-Olympic boxing, because there isn’t a clear pipeline from grassroots to professional success, the letter from Mike McAtee said. In that context, he argued, the Ali Revival Act could modernize and strengthen professional boxing, adding protections like minimum pay, health insurance, anti-doping rules, and better contractual safeguards for fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Imago

“USA Boxing’s understanding is that the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act (H.R. 4624) is designed not to replace the current system but to enhance and modernize industry standards for professional boxing,” the letter dated January 18, 2026, mentioned. “By updating protections and practices, it aims to help the sport grow back toward the levels of participation and excitement Americans experienced in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s.”

Adding another complication, the IBF has refused to acknowledge Opetaia’s title defense and warned it will strip him of his title for violating its rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White faces fresh hurdles in Ali revival act push

At Zuffa Boxing 04, the IBF cruiserweight champion will face Brandon Glanton. The 12-round bout would serve as a defense of Opetaia’s IBF title along with the new Zuffa belt. However, the IBF does not appear to support the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With (the) sanction withdrawn, the Opetaia vs. Glanton bout is now an Unsanctioned Contest,” their statement read. “IBF Rule 5.H. states in part, “An Unsanctioned Contest is a fight which the IBF has not formally approved for sanction or where sanction has been formally withdrawn. If a Champion participates in an unsanctioned contest within his prescribed weight limit, the title will be declared vacant whether the Champion wins or loses the bout.'”

The development is notable because Zuffa carries hallmarks of the proposed Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs). The Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act outlines the concept. Mirroring the UFC-style format, Dana White suggested that Zuffa would have its own championships and weight classes. He added that they are unlikely to work with other sanctioning bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation shifted when a champion like Opetaia joined the newly formed boxing promotion just as it secured a new deal with Paramount+. White later softened that stance and showed a willingness to accommodate fighters pursuing outside opportunities.

The Ali Revival Act received backing from several figures, including Lonnie Ali and Mike Tyson. Still, the exit of a major governing body like USA Boxing could pose a major setback. The team may now have to redraw plans to push the bill. The bill could head to the House floor, where a simple majority could advance it further.