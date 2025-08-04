Victor Conte Sets Record Straight on Terence Crawford, VADA Dispute Before Canelo Fight

Amid a flurry of high-profile fights, the past few months have seen boxing grapple with a series of doping-related controversies. So in what appears to be a move toward greater transparency, the SNAC founder Victor Conte began sharing details about the VADA test results of one of SNAC’s most prominent athletes, Terence Crawford. The Nebraskan southpaw is currently preparing for his undisputed showdown with Canelo Alvarez, scheduled for September 13.

But the move has certainly drawn its share of attention. It comes amid ongoing back-and-forth over testing between the camps of Devin Haney and Brian Norman Jr. In a recent episode of his podcast, boxing commentator ShowBizz the Adult pointed to what he believed were glaring inconsistencies in Terence Crawford’s VADA test results. However, before things could escalate, lest speculation connecting dots emerge, Victor Conte stepped in to set the record straight. Including clarifying his own involvement with Crawford’s camp.

First, the acknowledgment. Addressing ShowBizz the Adult directly, Victor Conte said, “SHOWBIZZ: YES, I do many, many things for Terence Crawford and am much more than a financial sponsor. I do provide nutrition guidance and supplement recommendations.”

Asserting both legitimacy and transparency in the anti-doping process, Victor Conte emphasized that he is a core member of Terence Crawford’s inner circle. He’s privy to confidential information, including test results. He pointed out that Crawford has undergone VADA testing in each of his last few fights. But the absence of publicly posted results should not be taken as evidence of doping or an attempt to avoid testing. Rather, it may simply reflect decisions made by promoters or media partners regarding disclosure.

“VADA does not always post his results based upon who the promoter is and if they allow this info to be publicly available,” Victor Conte added. Refuting ShowBizz’s assumptions, Conte reiterated that public transparency is not always within the athlete’s control.

So what exactly did ShowBizz the Adult say that prompted SNAC founder Victor Conte to issue such a pointed response?

Date drama in Camp Terence Crawford?

Two months ago, Conte posted a tweet revealing details about Terence Crawford’s drug testing schedule. “CLEAN BOXING UPDATE: Both @TerenceCrawford & @Canelo were enrolled in the @Vada_Testing program on June 10, 2025. Both fighters will be randomly tested for 12 weeks before their fight on Sept 13, 2025. Terence was tested on June 13, 2025,” the X post read.

And that’s what seems to concern ShowBizz the Adult. The YouTube content creator’s argument focused on what he viewed as date-related discrepancies. “Victor Kante posted the test results… In this VADA test, it said that the collection date was June 13, 2025. Can that be proven?” he asked during a recent podcast episode. He then noted that Fight Hub TV released a related video on June 14, 2025. So, if the test happened on June 13 and Fight Hub referenced it the following day, the timeline, in his view, appeared to make sense.

The confusion centers around one of Terence Crawford’s test documents. It lists the date as June 23, 2024. A full year off from the expected timeline. Given that the test collection was reportedly on June 13, 2025, and Fight Hub TV published a related video on June 14, the 2025 date aligns logically.

So why does the official document cite 2024 instead? The most plausible explanation, some suggest, is a simple clerical or typographical error.

“If you look at past VA testing, my bad. If you look at past VA testing, you will have a date, a collection date that is earlier than the notification of the email, usually like two weeks later. Okay? So, it is reasonable to think that the June 23rd, 2024 date is a typo,” he emphasized.

However, the presence of a 2024 date on the notification document could also suggest that the document, as it stands, is technically invalid.

Importantly, the boxing podcaster didn’t question the integrity of the VADA testing itself. Rather, he seemed concerned about the accuracy and validity of the notification documents.

