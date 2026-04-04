Viddal Riley vs. Mateusz Masternak Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

With Jai Opetaia being stripped of his IBF title and David Benavidez threatening unified champion Gilberto Ramirez’s crown, the cruiserweight division finds itself at a turning point. Meanwhile, movement is already underway within the contender rankings. The fight between Viddal Riley and Mateusz Masternak is a clear reflection of that shift.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fighting in the co-main event of the Queensberry-MF Pro card, headlined by Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora, the two cruiserweight contenders face each other for the EBU European title that Masternak currently holds. Beyond the belt, the stakes are straightforward—the winner moves a step closer to a title shot. Already a British champion, will 28-year-old Riley edge past his Polish opponent? Or will the 38-year-old veteran continue his hold on the European championship? With that in mind, here are a few key details that shape how the fight unfolds at the O2 Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who has better stats and record?

On paper, Mateusz Masternak appears to hold the edge. But the numbers don’t tell the full story. Active since 2006, the Polish fighter has competed in 56 professional bouts, winning 50 of them. He has secured 33 wins inside the distance, including the retirement loss to Chris Billam-Smith two years ago; he has been knocked out in 2 of his 6 defeats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MFPro (@mfproboxing) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from experience, Masternak also edges Riley in strike rate. With a 66% knockout-to-win rate, he holds a slight advantage over Riley, who records a competitive 54%.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the contrast sharpens when Riley’s profile comes into focus. While he remains undefeated, the depth of his resume – 13 fights in 8 years – continues to raise questions among skeptics. So while Masternak brings experience and volume, Riley enters with momentum and fewer miles.

The cruiserweight rankings add another layer of intrigue. Standing at 4th in the IBF and 5th and 7th in the WBC and WBO rankings, respectively, Masternak holds the edge over Riley, who is ranked 7th in the IBF and 11th in both the WBA and WBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viddal Riley vs. Mateusz Masternak: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Physically, Riley and Masternak are closely matched. While both stand 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimeters) tall, with a 76.5-inch (194-centimeter) reach, Riley holds only a slight advantage of half an inch over Masternak’s 76-inch (193-centimeter) wingspan. The results of the final weigh-ins are in. While Riley weighed 198.3 pounds, Masternak tipped the scales at exactly 199 pounds.

With neither fighter holding a clear physical edge, the matchup is likely to be decided by execution rather than size.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viddal Riley vs. Mateusz Masternak: Style breakdown and fight prediction

If physical advantages are minimal, then style becomes the defining factor in how this fight plays out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riley relies heavily on defense, with disciplined punch selection shaping his attack. Trained by his father, the Londoner breaks down opponents patiently, using his amateur pedigree and timing to control exchanges and outbox them.

He is also effective on the inside, working behind combinations and maintaining control through sustained sequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Mateusz Masternak, Riley faces a fighter equally grounded in fundamentals. The Pole works behind a strong jab, using it to set up combinations that target both the body and head. While he has been knocked out before, Masternak’s durability has allowed him to withstand tough opposition over the last two decades.

Prediction

This matchup ultimately comes down to a contrast in approach – experience and pressure versus control and precision. While Riley’s activity still raises concerns – his last bout came almost 12 months ago – he appears to hold a slight edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fighting in front of a home crowd could further tilt the balance in Riley’s favor, especially against a seasoned opponent.

Though Masternak has been comparatively active and is on a three-fight win streak, with two wins coming inside the distance, confidence in his chances remains limited. He may have more knockout wins, but he faces a tactician capable of neutralizing his offense.

Taking all factors into account, Riley is likely to secure a clear victory. Whether he can impose control early or is pushed into a tougher, drawn-out contest remains to be seen.