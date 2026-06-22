“Waste Your Time Listen to Others”: Turki Alalshikh Addresses Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua in Vegas Rumors

The incessant wave of rumors and speculations surrounding the Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury fight seems to have frustrated Turki Alalshikh.

After many years of delay, the blockbuster showdown between the two former heavyweight champions, viewed by many as the biggest fight in British boxing history, has finally been put in motion. However, even before it is set to unfold, the matchup has become a major talking point for an array of reasons, including discussions surrounding the potential venue and the promotional struggle between the stakeholders. The incessant bickering and online attention have clearly exasperated Alalshikh, who recently spoke about brokering peace between the opposing sides involved with the matchup.

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“Till now I have not decided yet where the fight will take place and will work with me. Some ppl are making up stories about it,” the Riyadh Season chief wrote. “If you want to know the facts, take it from me or the ring. If you want to waste your time, listen to others… I think you have tried me all past years, and you know that whatever I say, I do 🤷🏻‍♂️🥊.”

Alalshikh’s frustration stems from the rumors suggesting the Tyson Fury-AJ fight could potentially take place at a venue in Las Vegas. The cryptic comments made by Dana White, who recently suggested that he would be in charge of the showdown – not Hearn, who promotes Anthony Joshua, or Frank Warren, who handles Fury – only intensified the speculation.

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“Have they announced where that fight is? No. I know where it is. Call Eddie right now and ask him if he knows where the fight is. Call Eddie and ask him who negotiated the contract for the fight. It wasn’t him,” he said after the Zuffa Boxing 7: Billam-Smith vs. Rozicki at Bournemouth.

The comments only intensified speculations that Fury vs. AJ could unfold at a venue in the United States rather than the United Kingdom. Against that backdrop, BoxingScene highlighted that a few names, such as the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and later the legendary MGM Grand in Las Vegas, had also emerged.

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Eddie Hearn’s remarks on the issue added another layer of uncertainty. Speaking with BoxingScene, the Matchroom head suggested that adverse weather conditions in the U.K. by year-end (when the fight is supposed to take place), characterized by the onset of autumn and winter storm seasons, could potentially trigger a change in venue, with the United States being the best available option.

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Hearn also pointed out how AJ vs. Fury taking place in the US may require a few changes in the contract. While he acknowledged there is a lot of talk and guesswork about where the fight could happen, he argued no decision has been publicly announced yet. He also pointed out that the existing agreement currently favors holding the event in Britain over elsewhere.

While Hearn focused on the logistical and contractual side of the debate, the venue discussion has also drawn fierce backlash from a section of experts and fans.

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Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua: A potential venue choice sparks outrage

Slamming the idea of the showdown taking place in the U.S. instead of the U.K., Chris Mannix placed the blame on Joshua and Fury. He suggested that financial incentives could be driving discussions about holding the bout outside Britain. He felt the two heavyweight stars had enough influence to shape key discussions surrounding the event.

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However, Manny argued that choosing a foreign location despite their long-standing support at home would be difficult to justify. Supporters in the U.K. would bear the biggest burden if the contest were staged overseas. Setting aside the emotional impact, many would face major expenses to attend in person, while others would have to adjust to an inconvenient broadcast schedule.

Ultimately, these obstacles would create an unnecessary disadvantage for the audience most closely connected to both AJ and Fury. Holding the showdown outside Britain would not only be unfair but also disrespectful to their loyal followers.

In that context, there are, however, a few examples in which two Britons fought outside their home country, such as the 1997 title defense where Lennox Lewis faced Henry Akinwande at Caesars Tahoe, Stateline, Nevada.

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Recent examples also include instances where Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season have been involved in staging major fights in the U.K. The September 2024 title fight between AJ and Daniel Dubois, as well as last year’s undisputed clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Dubois, both staged at Wembley, point in that direction.

With Alalshikh now making it clear that the final say regarding the venue for AJ vs. Fury would come either from him or The Ring, attention can now turn to the development immediately ahead.

They include Joshua’s upcoming comeback against Kristian Prenga, considered by many, including Hearn, to be a stepping stone or “warm-up” for the Fury fight. Meanwhile, Fury, who is already through with a fight, the April 11 clash against Arslanbek Makhmudov, also seeks an opponent for his own “warm-up.”

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For now, both heavyweights must remain focused on the immediate tasks ahead. It’s with much difficulty that their matchup has finally moved from discussion to reality. Any slip at this stage could prove detrimental to the fight, which, at this stage of their careers, may be hard to salvage.