“Watch Your F—ing Mouth”: Floyd Mayweather Lashes Out at Drunk Adrien Broner on His Livestream

While reports suggested visible tension between Floyd Mayweather and Adrien Broner’s camps, no one could have expected things to escalate to the point where the unbeaten former champion would allegedly threaten the former four-division champion.

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“I’m going to flatten you again. Watch your f–king mouth,” Mayweather was reportedly heard saying on a phone call with Broner, who replied, “I’m trying to tell you, bro, you talking to me crazy, ni–a.”

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Compounded by Broner’s apparent insobriety, it’s difficult to gauge what exactly transpired between the two that led to such an exchange. Against that backdrop, Adrien Broner‘s latest comment on the Kick livestream appears to be the most likely cause of the tension.

Saying that he would punch Floyd Mayweather, Broner, looking disturbed, was seen speaking loudly with a team member, who felt it was a joke.

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“If you (are) going to be with me, be with me, ni–a. If you (are) going to be with me, be with me, ni–a. I’m getting off on cut. But is you going to follow up though?” Broner asked.

That tension extended beyond the cameras to the event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, where champion Claressa Shields headlined a card promoted by Salita Promotions. She faced Kaye Scott for the unified title in the middleweight division.

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Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 21: Floyd Mayweather looks on before a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Clippers on December 21, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NBA: DEC 21 Hornets at Clippers Icon221221058

Mayweather arrived with his entourage to support Shields, who moved down from the heavyweight division for a new challenge.

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However, before the DAZN broadcast unfolded, the arena hosted an influencer-celebrity boxing event promoted by Zeus Network. Among the fights was a matchup between rappers Ray J and Orlando Brown.

To show support for Ray J, Adrien Broner arrived alongside DeenTheGreat and other team members. Reports suggest the former four-division champion had helped train the Mississippi-born rapper. At State Farm Arena, he and Brandy walked Ray J to the ring.

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The clearest evidence of reported tension appears to have emerged during the celebrations. After his win over Brown, Ray J met Mayweather. While Broner was not visible, DeenTheGreat was standing by his side.

The footage of the meeting appeared to suggest that Deen was ignored by Mayweather, as several outlets reported.

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“The tension reportedly comes after Floyd hasn’t been happy with the way Deen has been streaming with Adrien Broner, especially over concerns that AB isn’t getting the proper help he needs. 😳💔🔥,” one post read.

Even with those developments, it’s still not clear what prompted Broner to say that he would knock Mayweather out.

Floyd Mayweather and Adrien Broner: A complicated saga that refuses to end

Mayweather and Broner have had a complicated, on-and-off relationship that began at the Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas, where the undefeated icon mentored young Broner as he expanded his career in professional boxing. However, the relationship eventually turned into a series of bitter fallouts, and that camaraderie did not last long.

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At one point during that conflicting phase, Broner called out Mayweather for a fight for a $100 million exhibition fight. After starting his live stream venture, Broner reiterated the callout.

“All I’m saying is this. I know you (Floyd) ain’t want to fight me then, but it’s good to fight me now,” he told rapper Blueface. “I’m back on top of yours. Yeah. My name ringing more than yours, too, in the media. I know you got more followers than me. Come on. Let’s get this money. Hey, 100 million a piece. Let’s do an exhibition.”

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Beyond the latest phone call, the episode largely hinges on Broner’s recent conduct.

While expressing interest in becoming a five-division champion and claiming newfound financial success through livestreaming, Broner’s recent behavior has continued to cause concern on social media, especially after reports revealed his erratic behavior and binge drinking episodes.

The most notable instance saw him reportedly being taken to a hospital on a stretcher during a livestream. Based on the discussion DeenTheGreat had with Blueface, it appeared that the physicians said Broner’s continued drinking could soon lead to a life-threatening situation.

In that context, and with Broner looking inebriated on the call with Mayweather, one should wait and watch as the situation may develop further in the coming days.