WBA Issues Ultimatum to David Benavidez After Winning Cruiserweight and Light Heavyweight Titles

David Benavidez remains the only pound-for-pound star who holds titles in two weight classes simultaneously. He’s the unified champion at cruiserweight and also holds the WBA (regular) title at light heavyweight. But that standing now looks highly precarious. The World Boxing Association (WBA), the Panama-based sanctioning body, has told Benavidez to choose between his titles – either 200 pounds or 175 pounds, not both.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The WBA Championship Committee has requested David Benavidez to clarify which title he intends to continue campaigning for, following his achievement of becoming a champion in two weight classes, holding the WBA Cruiserweight and Light Heavyweight titles,” read the tweet from WBA’s official account.

ADVERTISEMENT

The request stems from a general rule the sanctioning body follows regarding championship titles across weight classes.

It reads, “An Association Champion can hold only one world title in one division at the same time. If a World Champion wishes to fight for a title in another division, he must apply in writing to the Championships Committee for approval and must present a signed document undertaking that, in the event he wins the fight and obtains the other title, within five (5) days of the fight, he will choose the title he wishes to retain and relinquish the other title.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Failure to comply with any of these provisions is sufficient cause for the Championships Committee to withdraw recognition from him of either title or both titles.”

On February 1, 2025, Benavidez defeated David Morrell by unanimous decision. While he retained his WBC interim title, the victory also earned him the WBA (regular) title at 175 pounds. A few months later, on November 22, he stopped Anthony Yarde. This time, he defended the WBA belt and became a full WBC champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

But his next move surprised everyone. With plans to hijack Cinco de Mayo from Canelo, Benavidez called out then-unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. The bout took place on May 2 at T-Mobile Arena, where Benavidez stopped Zurdo in the sixth round, becoming the division’s new unified champion.

That left Benavidez holding WBA titles in two divisions, putting him in a situation the sanctioning body’s rules specifically address. The WBA now wants to know whether Benavidez intends to continue as its light heavyweight champion or cruiserweight champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the rule, there are practical limitations the sanctioning faces when a champion holds titles in two divisions at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Benavidez keeps both divisions tied up while moving back and forth, contenders in either division could be left waiting. A case in point is Jai Opetaia. After months of uncertainty, he claimed the WBA (regular) title after defeating Noel Mikaelian on September 12. Likewise, Albert Ramirez holds the interim title at 175 pounds, giving the WBA another established titleholder in the division.

While its Championships Committee may reduce, extend, or modify them, the WBA’s rules contain specific mandatory-defense periods.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Benavidez – Two belts, one decision

So, if Benavidez chooses 200 pounds and doesn’t return to 175 pounds for an extended period, the WBA can move toward vacating the light-heavyweight championship. Conversely, choosing 175 could have implications for the cruiserweight title.

The WBA’s move is particularly relevant because Benavidez has publicly expressed interest in competing in both divisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right now I’m a champion at light heavyweight and cruiserweight, and I feel like I can balance both weight classes. I feel like I can have a defense here at cruiserweight, then go back down and have a defense at light heavyweight,” he said at the post-fight presser, while ruling out a move to the heavyweight division.

The WBA’s request is not unprecedented either.

The clearest example is Terence Crawford’s case. Back in 2024, with plans to face off against Canelo, Crawford, after his undisputed win at welterweight, decided to move a weight class to challenge Israil Madrimov for the WBA and vacant WBO interim light middleweight titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to its rule, the WBA clarified, “The American requested the permission to move up and keep the welterweight crown.” So, the Championships Committee granted its permission, saying that if he beats Madrimov, Crawford will have five days to decide which title he wants to retain – 147 pounds or 154 pounds.

The WBA is not the only sanctioning body to have taken such action. Other organizations have also dealt with champions holding titles across weight classes.

The most notable instance involves Floyd Mayweather. In 2015, after he defeated Manny Pacquiao, Mayweather held the WBO welterweight title while also holding the WBA/WBC light middleweight championships.

The WBO rules prohibited a fighter from simultaneously holding its world titles in different weight classes and gave a champion 10 days to decide which WBO title to retain.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Mayweather failed to comply with the WBO’s requirement, the organization decided to strip him of its championship, effectively leaving the title at 147 pounds vacant.

Devin Haney faced a similar situation with the WBC in 2023, when he moved from lightweight to light welterweight.

Given these precedents, the focus will now be on Benavidez’s decision. Reports indicate that he has expressed an interest in a face-off with Opetaia for a Cinco de Mayo card. If that happens, then he might vacate the title at 175 pounds.