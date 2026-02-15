WBC Announces Punishment for Ryan Garcia as He Violates Weight Check Rules for Mario Barrios Fight

When it comes to weight issues, Ryan Garcia barely needs an introduction. The subject has raised enough eyebrows over time and continues to invite scrutiny. His latest infraction, however, may draw less attention. Garcia has been fined $5,000 – not for missing weight, but for violating a rule mandated by the World Boxing Council (WBC), whose welterweight title he is challenging Mario Barrios for. The two meet this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

“Ryan Garcia’s 14-day weight check was supposed to be received this past Saturday, February 7. Champion Barrios did comply with the video of this mandatory safety rule,” the sanctioning body’s president, Mauricio Sulaiman, reportedly told Team Garcia on February 10. “The WBC hereby imposes a $5000 (five thousand dollars) fine (on Ryan Garcia) for non-compliance.” BoxingScene later accessed the notification.

Ryan Garcia penalized after failing WBC weight requirement

“We expect to receive the weight video either today or first thing tomorrow morning, depending on his training schedule. If we do not receive this video by then, we will be making a press statement and will contact the boxing commission with this concern.”

The Mexico-based sanctioning body expected Ryan Garcia to submit the weight-check video either by that day – February 10 – or following his training session, at the latest by the next morning. The WBC ultimately did not need to escalate the matter, as Ryan Garcia complied.

He tipped the scales at 154.2 pounds, while Barrios weighed 153 pounds, meeting the 155-pound limit (5% of 147 pounds) set for the 14-day requirement. The next check, scheduled for seven days before the fight, was set to take place today, with a 3% benchmark tied to the welterweight 147-pound limit. BoxingScene has now confirmed that while Mario Barrios weighed 150.6 pounds, Ryan Garcia recorded 149.4, putting both safely under the 3% limit.

Garcia’s advisor told Ring Magazine, “Ryan has been on weight and in full compliance with all the WBC rules and deadlines. Anyone stating anything to the contrary is misinformed. I just spoke with the WBC president, who confirmed that Ryan is in full compliance.” Sulaiman also shared Garcia’s video through an Instagram post.

To provide broader context, a month before the fight, marking the start of the 30-day safety schedule the WBC had outlined, Garcia and Barrios were reportedly within 10% of their agreed fight weight, indicating they were on track with training and diet.

Past weight issues and WBC tensions surround Ryan Garcia

For many, the WBC’s fine recalls the Devin Haney episode of April 2024. Ahead of the bout at Barclays Center, Ryan Garcia weighed 3.2 pounds above the 140-pound limit set for the light welterweight championship.

As a result, he missed his opportunity to claim the title and reportedly forfeited $600,000 of his purse to Haney. He went on to win the fight by majority decision, only for the result to be overturned after his doping test results surfaced. The disciplinary action that followed included a 12-month suspension from boxing and a $1.1 million financial penalty.

This is not the first time the WBC has taken disciplinary action against Ryan Garcia. While dealing with the fallout from the doping controversy, Garcia drew further criticism by making racially provocative remarks. In response, Mauricio Sulaiman expelled him from the WBC. The expulsion remained in place until this past November.

As a final note, a report from BoxingScene states that, in addition to the weight checks, Garcia and Barrios must undergo VADA’s random drug testing. So far, there have been no reported issues for either boxer.