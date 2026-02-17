WBC Joins Hands With Mexican President to Promote “Boxing for Peace” Initiative for Kids

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This Valentine’s Day in Mexico City, the World Boxing Council (WBC) celebrated its 63rd anniversary. As it coincided with the day when the world celebrates love, it felt fitting for Mauricio Sulaiman and his team to come up with a plan that would bring the sport of boxing closer to scores of kids living across Mexico. The idea took shape as a project called “Boxing for Peace,” and to extend its outreach across the country, the WBC teamed up with President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Written in Spanish, the Instagram post by the WBC and Sulaiman read, “President Claudia Sheinbaum and the WBC presented the ‘Boxing for Peace’ program, an initiative that seeks to promote our sport and social prevention by integrating boxers as community instructors, providing financial support, and providing free access to classes for children and young people in Mexico.”

The post also provided details about the registration process. For those interested in joining, the registration window is open from February 16 until February 28. The program kicks off classes on March 2.

With a goal of reaching 100,000 children and young people (ages 6–29) across Mexico, it stands as a historic and unprecedented project in the country. Using sport as a social intervention – through free boxing classes, community gym access, and mentorship from professional champions – “Boxing for Peace” has been designed as a crime and drug prevention strategy.

“The gyms will be the work centers. The fighters who register will receive support from Youth Building the Future along with the World Boxing Council, which is embracing the program. 100,000 girls and boys will be able to access one hour of classes, so they never approach drugs or criminal groups, with champions as their teachers,” President Sheinbaum added in her statement.

The WBC plans to run the initiative through 2026 and continue it through the presidential term until 2030. According to Sulaiman, this is the first program of its scale globally. It links elite boxing institutions with social welfare programs. It also builds a pathway that could help spot future talent.

Alongside Sulaiman and President Sheinbaum, several prominent Mexican fighters, including Isaac Cruz, Jackie Nava, David Picasso, and many others, attended the event.

How the WBC and Mexico’s President launched a joint boxing push last year

While “Boxing for Peace” appears unique and could become a format replicated in other parts of the world, the collaboration between the WBC and President Sheinbaum is not entirely new.

Last year, they formed teams for what was called “Clase Nacional de Boxeo.” The event featured several boxing icons teaching fans and followers a few basic boxing movements. With names like Roberto Duran, Julio Cesar Chavez, and Oscar De La Hoya joining many others on stage, it became a major event in a country known more for its love of soccer than boxing.

With crowds gathered behind him, De La Hoya spoke in chaste Spanish, “Hey friends, we’re here in Mexico City at the Zócalo for the National Boxing Class that President Claudia of Mexico will be leading.”

Much like today, the basic aim then was to promote values and fight addictions. Speaking about the event, the national director of sports remarked that Mexico had made history not only nationally but also worldwide. For the first time, a country had launched a nationwide initiative using a single sport to promote peace and fight addiction.

As it marks 63 years of successful operation, the WBC is honoring all the world champions who have held its famous green and gold strap while also adding another dimension to the celebration, making it a source of happiness for many who do not have the means.