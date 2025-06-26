WBC President Issues Tyson Fury Comeback Update After Title Fight Offer

Will he or will he not? The question confounds boxing fans. With each passing month, speculations around Tyson Fury‘s potential comeback continue to grow. The Manchester native announced retirement following the second consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December last year. It was a major shock. Many fans wanted him to square up against Anthony Joshua. An all-British heavyweight showdown, something they have been clamoring for for years.

Fury appears serious about his decision. But it’s not the first time he announced retirement. Three years ago, after the Dillian Whyte match, he announced his retirement. But two months later, he returned for the trilogy fight with Derek Chisora. In a recent interview, Mauricio Sulaiman, who has known Fury for several years, sounded skeptical. To lure him back from retirement, the WBC president even suggested a title shot. Yet, the latest revelation presents a different picture.

Sky Sports shared excerpts of the interview with the WBC president. According to Sulaiman, Fury remains adamant about his retirement plans. He said, “I call him regularly, and he said, ‘Oh, I’m so happy, retired; I’m here with my wife.‘ He didn’t hint whatsoever that he was planning on coming back.”

Notably, the Mancunian still remains bitter about the rematch loss to Oleksandr Usyk. “He told me he was not happy with the decision in the second fight with Usyk. He’s still very bitter about the judges’ scoring, and he was very upset, but he was retired,” Sulaiman reflected.

Nonetheless, like many, Sulaiman remained optimistic. Tyson Fury’s one last charismatic return to cement his position as an all-time heavyweight great. Sky Sports’ Instagram post, which featured Sulaiman’s responses, received an array of reactions. Quite a few fans criticized Fury for crying over spilled milk when he lost the fights decisively. Putting aside Fury’s emotions, his return remains much anticipated.

‘The Gypsy King’ and Joshua are understandably out of their prime. Their chances of a championship run also appear bleak. Still, both remain one of the biggest draws in Great Britain.

Tyson Fury: The return of the King!

“There’s only one fight I would like to see Anthony Joshua fight next, and that is Tyson Fury. They should fight each other, and we have said for a number of years, boxing is the loser if the fight never happens and they’re both at similar points in their careers,” insisted former two-division champion and Hall of Famer Ricky Hatton.

And to that end, Mauricio Sulaimán even offered Fury a title fight, provided he decides to revoke his retirement. “We will give him a world title shot if he returns,” he reportedly said. For the time being, even AJ is facing challenges. He underwent surgery to treat an elbow injury.

So he might be out of training for several weeks. That gives Tyson Fury ample time to consider the advice of well-wishers and fans. He suffered losses to an all-time great. But the setbacks in no way sully his well-earned reputation and place in boxing history. So he has nothing to lose if he steps in for one last dance against Anthony Joshua.

What are your views? Should Fury give his comeback a serious thought and fight one last time?