WBC Prez Announces More Punishment for Terence Crawford After $300K Debacle

It’s a situation perhaps no one ever wanted to see. The best prizefighter in the world versus the leading sanctioning body. Not that it hasn’t happened before, but the fact that it’s happening in our lifetime has clearly taken many by surprise. Everyone wanted to see Terence Crawford continue defending his four belts at 168 pounds. If not, then move to greener pastures, say, 160 pounds, and plant his flag across a new landscape.

But considering the differences that have emerged ever since the WBC stripped him of their iconic green-and-gold belt, a resolution seems like a long shot, at least for now. Incensed by Terence Crawford‘s diatribe following their decision, sparked by his refusal to pay the mandatory $300,000 sanctioning fee, the Mexico City-based organization now feels compelled to take even more stringent action.

WBC fires back after Crawford’s explosive sanctioning fee rant

The lead-up to the much-anticipated Lamont Roach-Isaac Cruz card unfolding in San Antonio tonight saw a visibly upset Mauricio Sulaiman reveal the WBC’s stance going forward with Terence Crawford. According to the WBC president, Crawford may not face another WBC fighter anytime soon.

When reporters pressed him about the controversy that has divided fans and pundits alike, Sulaiman expressed his displeasure, stating he would not stoop to the level Crawford went to. The super middleweight champion had used some choice words when speaking about his dispute with the WBC.

So Sulaiman simply wished him well. “May he have much success. He’s a great fighter; he’s been world champion of the four organizations for 12 years now,” he told reporters. Whatever the decision he takes, that’s his choice, Sulaiman added. But having said that, he made it clear: “He’s not going to find in the World Boxing Council a rival to fight. Definitely no.”

Two months ago, on September 13, Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez to claim all four belts in the super middleweight division, securing his third undisputed title.

The old guard fires back at Terence Crawford

Unlike Oleksandr Usyk, whose second undisputed championship barely lasted a month, Crawford’s reign stretched for over sixty days. “Everybody accepted what I was giving them. The WBC thinks that you’re better than everybody, and you’ve got the f— green belt, which don’t mean f— shit. You want me to pay you more than the other sanctioning bodies because you feel like you’re better than them,” he fired while streaming live.

In light of Dana White-helmed Zuffa Boxing’s arrival, the entire chain of events has left people sharply divided.

Many support Crawford’s bold stance. But the traditional establishment, read promoters, has adopted a more predictable approach. Raising serious questions on his Thursday Clapback, Oscar De La Hoya asked, “Did he forget where he came from or how he got there? How do you think you rose to that level through the ranking system? You’ve been paying sanctioning fees for a long time in the past. There’s nothing new here.”

Eddie Hearn compared the situation to dining at a posh restaurant. You enjoy the best items on the menu but then refuse to pay when the bill arrives, he felt.

It’s bewildering to many. This was Crawford’s third undisputed championship. The first came in 2017 at light welterweight. The second arrived in 2023 at welterweight when he defeated Errol Spence Jr.; before the Canelo fight delivered his third two years later.

Throughout all those years, he paid sanctioning fees. He had been chasing Canelo for a long time. He knew exactly what belts he held. So why this sudden disenchantment with the fee? It puzzles many observers.

Until both sides reach a compromise, which should happen soon, given the stakes, Terence Crawford may have to put his dream of a historic and unprecedented four-division undisputed championship on hold.

What’s your take? Do you think the matter could have been dealt with more discreetly by both sides?