WBC Prez Highlights Federal Law to Protect Boxing as Dana White Continues Ali Revival Act Pursuit

Though only restricted to shadowboxing for now, a tense situation seems to be developing between Dana White and the old establishment, read – the sanctioning bodies. Most expected a rivalry brewing when the UFC president announced his entry into boxing. However, it only intensified when TKO, which owns UFC and WWE, backed a proposal to amend the Ali Act with its own Revival Act.

Especially the idea around Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs) seems to have taken everyone aback. Its purported UFC-style functioning concerns a few. Some felt it was high time the disparity between the existing system and the one that could potentially shape up when the Dana White and Co.’s Ali Revival Act springs were highlighted. But how to proceed? Simple answer: show the best they offer and let the fans decide what they potentially stand to lose. That could be the reason why WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman decided to share an important aspect of the Ali Act.

Opening shot: Mauricio Sulaiman vs. Dana White?

Sulaiman took up one of the most piquant subjects – transparency. He highlighted a challenge that could affect Dana White’s boxing venture. The WBC president posted a picture of the disclosure form every existing sanctioning body needs to file during a title event. He wrote, “This is the mandatory disclosure form that boxing sanctioning organizations must fill and file in the boxing commission where a title bout takes place in the USA.”

According to him, it’s one of the best features the Muhammad Ali Act aims to protect. The ‘Sanctioning Body Disclosure Form’ provides comprehensive details about information fans and crowds often do not get to hear. Some of the requirements range from ‘Boxer fees’ to ‘Promoters Fees and Requirements.’

Dana White had previously stated in no uncertain terms that nothing changes in the Ali Act. Still, the fighter purse, the promoter’s fee, and related details remain sticky issues. Given how the UFC recently settled a $375 million antitrust suit, concerns linger.

To many fans, Mauricio Sulaiman’s move might come across as a total surprise, though.

Rewriting the stance: WBC vs. Zuffa boxing

That a relationship between him and White and, reportedly, the Riyadh Season was turning sour is fairly well known. Conspiracy theorists were quick to pin that angle when the controversy surrounding Terence Crawford emerged. The no-form undisputed champion and WBC had a fallout when the latter stripped him of their belt when he failed to pay the $300,000 sanctioning fee.

But months ago, Sulaiman had welcomed TKO’s entry into boxing.

“I think the WBC should make its position public, which is [TKO boxing] is a good opportunity because we have always supported any movement, any company, any tournaments that have been put together. … I truly believe that with the multibillion joint venture that is supposed to be TKO and UFC and WWE and what His Excellency has done in just under two years, it should be a great thing for the sport,” he told ESPN.

However, months later, as the new entrant tried to muscle up with the Revival Act, the situation became unfavorable.

Comments from White didn’t help either. The UFC president claimed that they won’t be working with the traditional sanctioning bodies. Similarly, they might resort to the traditional eight weight classes with the new boxing promotion.

In light of Sulaiman’s latest message, fans should watch out for how Dana White and the team possibly react.

