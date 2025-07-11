What Is Amanda Serrano’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Biggest Purse & More

Just one more win and Amanda Serrano will cement her legacy in boxing history. Tonight, in her 52nd professional bout, the Puerto Rican icon will meet archrival Katie Taylor for the third time at Madison Square Garden, the same place where their rivalry took root. The pair had a rematch last year on the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson card. In both fights, Taylor emerged victorious, thus putting the spotlight on Serrano to clinch one final victory.

One of the most interesting narratives surrounding the Taylor-Serrano III involves their fight purses. Especially, Taylor’s reported $6 million payout brought to light how far women’s boxing has traveled. Though she kept the lid on her payout, speculations about Serrano’s purse were rife. So the trilogy match, her second appearance on Netflix, has once again roused curiosity about the seven division world champion’s monetary standing. Let’s check out a few details.

Amanda Serrano’s 2025 net worth and endorsements

‘The Real Deal’ Serrano has been in the fighting business since 2009. A well-rounded combat sports specialist, she has left her mark in mixed martial arts and submission grappling as well. So given her tenure and span, it’s easy to assume that over the years, Amanda Serrano would have accumulated considerable wealth. Not to ignore the income generated through endorsement and sponsorship deals.

via Imago NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 04: Amanda Serrano boxes against Erika Cruz to become the undisputed featherweight champion of the world on February 4, 2023 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire BOXING: FEB 04 Serrano vs Cruz Icon23020413278

But fans shouldn’t forget. When Serrano started her journey, women’s boxing was still at a nascent stage. It had yet to reach the level where the fighter payouts matched the men’s purse. So outlets present a different picture when it comes to her overall net worth. While ‘Celebrity Net Worth‘ puts it around $4 million, according to ‘Sporty Salaries,‘ it should be approximately $7.5 million.

Obviously, boxing purses form the lion’s share of Serrano’s net worth. But over the years, the world champion managed to ink some lucrative endorsement deals, such as the ones with FanDuel or Subway.

How much does Amanda Serrano earn? Boxing purse history

Unlike many others, Serrano’s journey wasn’t a bed of roses. She struggled through hardships before reaching the place where she stands today. Reportedly, at one time, she received a fight purse as meager as $4,000. However, things changed from 2011 onwards when she received her first five-figure check. In 2012 alone, she made around $35,000.

The pattern continued until 2016, when she won the vacant WBO featherweight title and subsequently the vacant WBO junior featherweight belt. Four fights in a single year helped Serrano make over $250,000. The next breakthrough appeared with the 2021 KO win over Daniela Romina Bermúdez for the featherweight championship. Following a title defense against champion Yamileth Mercado and a non-title bout with Miriam Gutiérrez Serrano, Serrano’s fight purse for the year crossed the seven-figure mark.

A big turnaround in Amanda Serrano’s career came when she joined Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). The move not only increased Serrano’s visibility but also witnessed her bank account swell considerably. With a 50% stake in the pay-per-view (PPV) revenue and a nearly half-a-million guaranteed purse, the first Katie Taylor match made Serrano rich by approximately $1.8 million.

In 2023, the undisputed fight against Erika Cruz and the subsequent title defense against Heather Hardy saw her retain a 60% stake in PPV buyouts. With $500,000 for both bouts, she made over $3 million. Ahead of the Katie Taylor rematch, on July 20, 2024, she faced Stevie Morgan. For the preparatory duel, she received roughly $750,000.

On November 15, when she met Taylor for the second time, Amanda Serrano’s share in PPV revenue stood around 40%, ‘Sporty Salaries‘ states. Adding in her $750,000 purse, she made $2.8 million. But remember, it was a Netflix card. ‘Marca‘ suggests that Serrano’s purse could have been $8 million.

Tonight’s fight purse is said to be around $18 million. So it is estimated both Taylor and Serrano stand to receive over $9 million each, the highest ever for women’s boxing.

