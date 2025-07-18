What Is Lawrence Okolie’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Highest Purse and Endorsements

A few years ago, one wouldn’t have been off the mark if they thought Lawrence Okolie, who holds an honorary doctorate from East London University, would make a name in academics. But unbeknownst to them, the son of Nigerian parents nurtured boxing dreams. And the lure of the ring proved so potent that the London-born fighter now sits atop two divisions, etching out a legacy in boxing’s fast-changing landscape. Tomorrow, at the Wembley Stadium, he will defend his WBC Silver heavyweight title against the formidable Kevin Lerena.

Fighting on the Usyk-Dubois rematch undercard, it’s a significant move for Okolie, who marked his heavyweight debut last December. In a post-Usyk, Fury, and Joshua era, the clash could potentially set the pace for the sport’s prima donna division in months to come. While Lawrence Okolie puts the final touches on his preparations, there’s a renewed interest in the money he has made thus far from the sport. So let’s check out a few details.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lawrence Okolie’s 2025 net worth and endorsements

Following in the footsteps of fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, Okolie nurtured Olympic dreams. But his attempt to make his country proud faltered in Rio de Janeiro in the round of 16, where he lost to bronze medalist Erislandy Savón of Cuba. The following year, he turned professional. A four-year-long unbeaten streak saw Okolie claim a string of regional titles, including the Commonwealth, British, and European cruiserweight championships.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by READY TO FIGHT (@rtfight_com) Expand Post

His first breakthrough came in 2021, when Lawrence Okolie grabbed the vacant WBO cruiserweight title. For the next two years, he defended his title commendably until Chris Billam-Smith shocked him on scorecards. After a year-long break, the Bahrain-based fighter climbed up a division and defeated Lukasz Rozanski for the bridgerweight championship. Six months later, ahead of the heavyweight debut against Hussein Muhamed, Okolie joined Frank Warren’s Queensberry to take his career to new heights.

Thus, considering the full spectrum of his journey, from the amateurs to the heavyweight title, it’s not difficult to imagine Lawrence Okolie must have eased into a comfortable financial position. However, accounts vary. While some outlets believe Okolie’s current net worth should be around $2.5 million, others put it more conservatively at $350,000-$450,000.

Boxing appears to be the primary source of income for the 32-year-old. However, he appears to have struck some lucrative endorsement deals, ‘Surprise Sports’ suggests. While details are scarce, according to the portal, Okolie currently supports brands such as Adidas, Under Armour, and Everlast.

How much does Lawrence Okolie earn? Boxing purse history

Considering his amateur pedigree, Okolie found himself receiving a decent five-figure payout a year after he turned professional. It could be due to his rising profile when he won successive regional championships. With three fights in 2018, he made nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Lawrence Okolie (@lawrenceokolie) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2019, the year when he became British and European champion, Lawrence Okolie received close to half a million dollars worth of fight purse. In 2020, when Covid spread its tentacles across the globe, the Hackney-born fighter had only one fight to contend with. The match for the WBO’s international cruiserweight title fetched him $175,000.

Thankfully, the following year, his situation improved. Two bouts in 2021, when he finally became a world champion, and the subsequent title defense elevated Lawrence Okolie’s profile. The fights fetched him around $450,000. The subsequent title defenses nearly touched the million mark.

Lawrence Okolie lost his title to Chris Billam-Smith on May 27, 2023. His fight purse was approximately $400,000. Later, the bridgerweight championship fetched him roughly $350,000, suggests ‘Sporty Salaries.‘

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the purse details of the Lerena match remain unavailable, it’s common knowledge that the fight went for purse bids. Thus, given that he holds the title, Okolie should get a competent payout.

As he did in the past two instances, do you think Lawrence Okolie will defeat Kevin Lerena inside the distance?