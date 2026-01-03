Where Is Alexis Araiza-Mones From? Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion of Ebanie Bridges’ Opponent

Tonight, while most eyes will be fixed on the headline fight between Amanda Serrano and Reina Tellez and the co-main event between Stephanie Han and Holly Holm, a few will be waiting with bated breath for the outcome of the bout that precedes it. Closing out the main-card portion of the MVP-DAZN event at San Juan’s Coliseo Roberto Clemente, former bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges makes her comeback. However, before embarking on a renewed quest for a world title, Bridges must first clear a tough test.

Her opponent, Alexis Araiza-Mones, may lack a resume comparable to Bridges’, but she represents a determined challenge. Like Bridges, Araiza-Mones is also a mother. With aspirations of becoming an undisputed champion one day, she hopes to become the first female boxing champion from her hometown of Fort Worth, Texas. While much of the attention has focused on Bridges’ long-awaited return, there has also been growing curiosity about her upcoming rival.

Where is Alexis Araiza-Mones from? Ethnicity and Nationality

An American, several outlets list Araiza-Mones’ birthplace and residence as Fort Worth. However, the details are slightly more nuanced. The 35-year-old fighter was raised in Fort Worth and currently resides there. But it seems she was born in San Jose, California.

A mother of two, she competes in the professional fighting league Team Combat League (TCL), which she joined last year. Training out of Fort Worth’s Dream Performance Gym, Araiza-Mones competes at 118 pounds as a member of the Dallas Enforcers team in TCL. She currently holds a record of six wins and eight losses in the league.

Her entry into professional boxing came earlier, in 2022, following a successful amateur career. During that stint, she won the Texas Golden Gloves and U.S. National Golden Gloves championships (twice). In professional boxing, some project Araiza-Mones to improve her record to a fourth victory. It is currently listed at three wins, two losses, and one draw.

What religion does Alexis Araiza-Mones follow?

Little is publicly known about Alexis Araiza-Mones’ faith or religious beliefs. Even her social media presence offers few insights on the subject. Nevertheless, her journey reflects determination and conviction. Proud of balancing her boxing ambitions with her responsibilities as a mother and wife, Araiza-Mones said in an interview several years ago, “I wanna keep making people proud of me and, you know, have them keep following me and being excited with me and for me.”

That said, given that Fort Worth lies within America’s Bible Belt, where Christianity is the predominant faith, with Roman Catholics forming the largest denomination, some may assume Araiza-Mones shares similar beliefs.

Fans will be eager to see if this relatively unknown fighter, who has spent most of her career on the sidelines, can pull off the unthinkable and stage a major upset on the biggest stage of her career.