Where Is O’Shaquie Foster From? Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion of WBC Champ

On the Lamont Roach-Isaac Cruz card, turbulence in the lower divisions may not mirror the dramatic shake-up at middleweight, where title unification collapsed after champion Janibek Alimkhanuly tested positive for banned substances. But its impact may still reverberate far outside the ring. For O’Shaquie Foster’s WBC super-featherweight title, Stephen Fulton tipped the scales at 132 pounds during the final weigh-in, missing the limit by two pounds. With that, he lost his chance to become the first fighter from Philadelphia to win a title in a third weight class.

Boxing now focuses on Fulton’s future. However, attention has also shifted to O’Shaquie Foster, who risks seeing his 130-pound title fall vacant. Foster has providence on his side. Even if he suffers a loss, Stephen Fulton cannot receive his belt. The quick turnaround of events, however, doesn’t mean Foster can take the fight lightly. He may not be third-time lucky. Fortune favored him last year when a controversial loss to Robson Conceicao resulted in a rematch, one Foster ultimately won. And given his stated ambition to become a defining force at 130 pounds, nothing short of a victory will serve his purpose. So what sets this fighter with the peculiar name apart? Here are a few more things to know about him.

Is O’Shaquie Foster American? Ethnicity and nationality

Perhaps due to the curiosity sparked by his unique first name, “O’Shaquie,” it’s worth clarifying that the WBC super-featherweight champion is fully American. He was born on June 11, 1993, in Orange, a city on the Texas-Louisiana border. Interestingly, his given name is O’Shanique Dominique Williams Foster. A childhood misspelling, however, permanently changed it to “O’Shaquie.”

According to the most recent census, the town of nearly 20,000 residents is about 35% African American, an ethnic community Foster also belongs to.

What religion does O’Shaquie Foster follow?

Though not overtly religious, it’s clear from his social media posts that O’Shaquie Foster believes in God. He waded through troubled waters before boxing transformed his life. So Foster now seems fully committed to giving back to the community.

Two years ago, an Instagram post during Thanksgiving highlighted the charitable outreach involving him and his team. One of the organizations he partnered with for a Thanksgiving turkey drive was St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

Reports also suggest that his foundation uses the New Church of Faith as a drop-off location for an annual Christmas toy drive.

Even in interviews, others have often described him as a “godly man,” a label he doesn’t seem to dispute. He has openly spoken about keeping his faith. ” I Cant Let The Year End With Out Thanking God For Blessing Me With a Great Year & Giving Me the Opportunities To Change Me & my family life,” he wrote in one Instagram post.

Ultimately, it is a remarkable testament to his faith that after all the personal hardship he endured, he has risen to a level where the sky is the limit. Much credit goes to his dedication and hard work. Still, there is no denying that O’Shaquie Foster’s belief in God guided him to heights few ever reach.

