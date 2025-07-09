Who Are Edgar Berlanga’s Parents? All We Know About the Boxing Star’s Father and Mother

Edgar Berlanga has been captivating the boxing world with his knockout power and heaps of trash talk. The Brooklyn-born boxer now stands at what could be the most crucial juncture of his nine-year-old career. Next weekend, he will step into the ring against Hamzah Sheeraz. All eyes are on ‘The Chosen One’ and what he will bring to the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Most of the focus is on the fight itself. However, the personal lives of these two boxers have also captured fans’ attention. In particular, Berlanga’s upbringing and family background offer a compelling narrative. For Berlanga, his parents have been a constant source of inspiration throughout his life. Though not as widely publicized as Berlanga’s achievements, they remain essential figures in his life and career. Let’s take a closer look at the roles played by his mother and father in his journey.

Who is Edgar Berlanga’s father? Why was he in jail?

“If it wasn’t for my dad, I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now,” said ‘The Chosen One’ about his father. Reportedly, Edgar Berlanga Sr. recognized his son’s natural talent for boxing early on, introducing him to the sport at the tender age of seven. In a conversation with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo on the podcast ‘Pound 4 Pound’, Edgar Berlanga shared insights into his childhood and early youth, growing up in the New York projects.

Edgar Berlanga was born to parents with Puerto Rican heritage. So the 28-year-old often credits his father for instilling in him the discipline necessary for boxing. He said, “He was always on top of me, even him being in prison; he just came out a different person, and it was for the sake of me to take me to that next level when I was 15; he was like, boom, that’s it, I came home, and he just decided everything for me; he was like, yo basketball’s done, this is done, you’re going to focus on boxing.”

Berlanga’s father, Edgar Berlanga Sr., went to prison two days after ‘The Chosen One’ was born because he allegedly shot two people, serving seven years behind bars. He would serve another four when Berlanga turned ten. Regardless, it’s clear the bond between Berlanga and his father extends far beyond the sport.

All we know about Edgar Berlanga’s mother

His father may have been the one to introduce him to boxing. But Edgar Berlanga’s mother has been a stabilizing force throughout his life. Not much is publicly known about her in terms of personal details. Nevertheless, Berlanga has often spoken highly of her influence on his character. In an old interview with Boxing Social, ‘The Chosen One’ spoke about his family and credited his father’s impact. He added, “There’s a lot of stuff that me and my family went through; you know, it wasn’t easy for us. It was a long journey for us, man. My mother did an amazing job with raising me.”

The heartfelt message Edgar Berlanga shared on ‘Mother’s Day’, a few years ago, best exemplifies his love for his mother. He reflected on how his mother went through ‘hell’ raising him and his two siblings. The unbeaten challenger spoke about how, despite all the hardships she endured, his mother remained strong.

Thus, it is evident that Edgar Berlanga’s success in boxing cannot be attributed to his talent and hard work in the ring alone. It is also an outcome of the solid foundation his parents provided. His father’s guidance and his mother’s unwavering support have been crucial in shaping him into the athlete and person he is today.

