Jake Paul and Logan Paul, the infamous bad boys of YouTube, rose to fame through their hilarious vlogs. Moreover, the duo has maintained their fame for a long while now, only making their influence larger. Both brothers can be credited for the growth of influencer boxing in its current scenario.

We often see them taking on popular personalities from the world of professional boxing and landing millions in their pockets. But the question of their origin remains constant. Where did they start and who taught them the discipline required to reach their true potential? Well, it was due to their father.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meet Gregory Allan Paul, father to the Paul brothers

Greg Paul is widely known as the father of popular influencers Logan and Jake Paul. He boasts approximately 390,000 followers on Instagram and a modest following of about 104,000 on Twitter. Additionally, he runs a YouTube channel with a substantial subscriber base. Keeping aside his online presence, Paul is a licensed realtor and commercial roofer. Renowned for his humor, he is appreciated by both his family and fans for his witty and funny personality. No wonder Jake and Logan have imbibed a lot from their father.

AD

In a previous interview, Greg Paul shared insights into his famous sons’ early years and their path to success. Greg instilled consistent rules and a strong work ethic in Logan and Jake, ensuring they never said ‘I can’t.‘ He highlighted their unmatched dedication, citing Jake’s accomplishment of 550 consecutive daily vlogs.

Greg acknowledged the challenges faced due to their early fame, mentioning how managers discouraged his involvement so they could shoot up their profits. Despite this, he expressed pride in their growth, which he attributes to their willingness to listen to their well-wishers. Throughout the years, Greg remains committed to supporting his sons, always intending the best for their upward climb.

Gregory Allen Paul’s profession

Talking about his profession, Greg Paul is a licensed realtor and commercial roofer. That means he sells, buys, and rents houses while installing and maintaining roofs for buildings, for a living. On top of that, he has also learned a few things from his children about social media and has a presence on Vine and Instagram. Greg Paul also has a hustle on YouTube, with the name of ‘VlogDad Greg Paul’. Needless to say, the entire family is pretty active on the internet. But do you know about the controversies Paul’s father got himself into?

What controversies did Gregory Allan Paul get involved in?

Logan and Jake Paul are not the only controversial ones in the Paul Family. In 2018, he made headlines when hackers alleged he engaged in inappropriate activities with underage girls. However, the evidence provided was unclear, lacking identifiable features of Greg Paul or the individuals involved. Before that, Greg Paul stirred controversy when he appeared in one of the Paul brothers’ vlogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Paul (@gregpaul63) Expand Post

The video showcased a blindfolded girl participating in a kissing contest with Greg Paul and his younger son, Jake Paul. The catch was that the blindfolded girl was under the impression she was kissing one of the Paul siblings and not their father.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What happened between Jake Paul and his dad?

In the Netflix documentary, ‘Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child’, the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer revealed that his father used to abuse him as a child. right after the younger Paul said so, Logan Paul jumped in and said, “Jake may throw around the word ‘abusive’. I prefer ‘not quite legal.'”

The 27-year-old then disclosed that their father would “slap the s*** out of me.” However, Greg Paul claimed to have never laid his hands on his children. Although he did admit that he threw Jake down on the couch a couple of times. But when the boxer said that he was afraid of his father, Greg Paul blurted out, “That’s what the f*** dads are supposed to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Logan Paul later cleared the air. He said that the fact that their father failed to acknowledge the physical hardships that he put the brothers through, deeply hurt Jake Paul. This was the reason why they ended up arguing during the shoot.

Despite their troubles, Greg Paul has stood behind his sons in all their endeavors and continues to do so. They share a loving relationship and can be seen playfully fighting each other on their Instagram feeds. Do you think Greg Paul might also enter the boxing arena, taking inspiration from his sons? Let us know in the comments.