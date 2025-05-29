It was the biggest test of Jermell Charlo‘s professional life. His audacious move shocked the boxing world. Going from Light Middleweight to Super Middleweight, challenging the reigning undisputed champion, Canelo Alvarez, and putting his undisputed throne at risk all require courage. And the ‘Iron Man’ has proved that he has oodles of it. He ended up losing the fight, but enormous credit should go to his father, who took him and his brother at an early age to learn boxing. In all likelihood, it was a choice he would never come to regret.

35-year-old Jermell Charlo and his twin brother Jermall Charlo were born on May 19, 1990, in Lafayette, Louisiana. They had an older sister as well. The brothers completed their schooling at Alief Hastings High School in Houston, Texas. Initially, like most kids their age, they also exhibited an interest in sports such as football and basketball. But in the end, it was boxing that won. Jermall and Jermell Charlo soon started visiting boxing gyms, following in their father’s footsteps.

Meet Kevin, Charlo brothers’ father

Not many details highlighting the record of Kevin Charlo remain available. However, most know that he has some experience inside the squared circle. Nevertheless, that was sufficient for him to spot his two sons’ talent. The twins remained unfazed despite encountering numerous challenges. There was never any doubt in Charlo Senior’s mind that they could overcome any obstacle and do anything they set their mind to.

Days before Jermell Charlo created history when he became the undisputed Light Middleweight champion, Fight Hype caught up with the father-son duo at the gym. The ‘Iron Man’ paid rich tributes to his father and said, “We dreamed about this when we were younger…thank god for pops. He put us in the gym. He forced us to go…whooped our a** when we didn’t win. Yeah, he was; it was a lot. It was bad, but you know I’m glad. I’m happy to see him pull up on me all the way out here in L.A., straight from Texas.”

One reporter asked Kevin Charlo how he felt about being the father of two champion brothers. Charlo senior responded that it was satisfying to see whatever he had told his son over the years come true. It was precisely what they always needed. Since everything started falling into place for them, it was nothing short of a ‘dream come true’ for him and the family.

Who is the mother of Jermall & Jermell Charlo?

Gwen Charlo is the mother of unbeaten WBC World Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo and his twin brother, Jermell Charlo, the former undisputed super welterweight champion. While their father, Kevin Charlo, is often credited for introducing the twins to boxing, Gwen’s role in their lives has remained largely private.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: IBF junior middleweight champion Jermall Charlo poses after defeating Austin Trout at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 21, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Charlo retained his title with a unanimous decision win. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

She has stayed out of the media spotlight, but her influence is deeply felt in the disciplined, family-oriented lives both sons lead today. Jermall, who now has five children of his own, often speaks about the importance of family and credits his upbringing for keeping him grounded.

That said, Kevin Charlo clearly played a huge role in his son’s journey to boxing. They might not even be where they are today. But what did you think of his story?