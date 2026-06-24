“Who’s Buying This?”: Teofimo Lopez vs. Rolly Romero PPV Plans Doesn’t Sit Well With Boxing Fans

An intriguing matchup is beginning to emerge. Reports indicate WBA welterweight champion Rolando Romero and former WBO and Ring light welterweight champion have verbally agreed to a fight slated to take place in August.

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It’s a redemption vs. consolidation affair. Redemption for Lopez, because he comes off the loss to Shakur Stevenson, and consolidation for Romero, because he hasn’t fought since becoming a full champion last August. Yet, for all the intrigue surrounding the matchup, it has also come under scrutiny over an issue that has long followed boxing: the broadcast. Reports suggesting Lopez vs. Romero would be a PBC-Amazon Prime Video PPV have not gone down well with some fans.

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“BREAKING: Per sources, the WBA welterweight titlist Rolly Romero and Teofimo Lopez camps are negotiating a fight pegged for August that would headline a PBC on Prime Video PPV card. Deal is not done yet,” Dan Rafael’s post on X read.

Part of the reason behind the backlash lies in the way the broadcasts are monetized. Many boxing followers choose platforms like DAZN because they offer more value through the year. Instead of paying a large amount for a single major event, viewers can access a wide range of action through one membership.

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In contrast to shows such as those on PBC-Amazon Prime, for which fans need to purchase pay-per-view separately, streamers like DAZN provide a large library of content available at any time. While some subscribers do express unhappiness when prices increase or when certain events require extra payments, many still believe the platform provides better value overall.

More significantly, with the emergence of Paramount+ and Netflix, there’s an industry-wide trend that signals a move away from the old pay-per-view model to a more subscription-based format.

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That larger discussion may prove relevant to Lopez vs. Romero as well. Speaking with BoxingScene a few days ago, Teofimo Lopez‘s manager, Keith Connolly, while dropping hints about a positive development surrounding the former champion, reportedly suggested that Lopez may also potentially feature on DAZN.

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If that proves to be the case, it would mark Lopez’s third appearance on the London-based sports streamer’s service. For Romero, meanwhile, it will be the second, his first being last May’s Ryan Garcia bout.

Several disgruntled fans followed Rafael’s update, expressing emotions that ranged from disbelief to mere acknowledgement.

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Potential Teofimo Lopez-Rolando Romero clash generates interest, but the PPV model sparks debate

“All PBC cards are PPV. Does Amazon put any money up for fights? Can I get a network deal with Amazon? Just need a platform,” one wrote. The comment also reflected on some of the confusion surrounding Amazon’s involvement in boxing. Rather than organizing fights or paying boxers directly, the company primarily secures the rights to stream major events. Through partnerships with promotions such as Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), Amazon helps bring high-profile matches and championship bouts to a wider audience.

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But a sharper criticism soon followed. “Who is buying this fight on PPV in 2026? They really (are) out of touch lmao,” a fan wrote. Another added, “It’s an ok fight. They need to stop with this being PPV.” Those concerns, shared by many, stem from the trends that have emerged over the past few years. The high one-time fees, which can range anywhere between $70 and $100 for an event, typically frustrate casual observers, often leading to subscription fatigue and piracy.

At a time when combat sports enjoy a truly global audience rather than being concentrated in a handful of markets, promoters often find it more practical to tap into a broader subscription-based model instead of relying on PPVs that attract only a fraction of that audience.

A fan echoed those sentiments, saying, “Man…(it) would’ve been nice to get this on DAZN Ultimate.” The reaction underscored a broader preference among fans for subscription-based platforms over standalone pay-per-view purchases. While pricing varies by region, the DAZN Ultimate generally costs between approximately $20 and $50 for each month. The package includes more than 12 major pay-per-view events annually, HDR quality, offline downloads, and up to two simultaneous streams.

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Offering a more measured perspective, another user wrote, “I like this, but it needs a stacked undercard.” That’s common sentiment among diehard fans. They might still be comfortable paying a PPV or subscription fee. In return, however, they want a loaded card featuring compelling fights from the opening bout through the main event. If the organizers of Lopez vs. Romero can deliver that, some of the concerns surrounding the broadcast may ease.

Still, it’s too early to say anything definitive about the fight.

Notably, Rolando Romero has been linked to several matchups involving names such as Manny Pacquiao, Conor Benn, and even fellow 147-pound champion Devin Haney. Each generated interest before fading without an official announcement.

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Will Teofimo Lopez also join that list? That question will remain until the fight is officially confirmed.