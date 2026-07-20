Who’s Hannah Rapp? Record, Age, and All About Boxer Killed in Texas Road Rage

New details surrounding American boxer Hannah Rapp‘s untimely passing have left fans in shock. Initial reports suggested Rapp died after a road accident in her home state of Indiana. However, the latest developments suggest that was not the case.

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Reports now indicate Rapp was apparently killed in a road rage incident in Texas. The tragedy, which came as Rapp was looking ahead to a promising career in boxing, has also drawn renewed attention to her life. Here’s a closer look at the boxer whose life was cut short far too soon.

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Hannah Rapp was born on July 29, 1999. Reports conflict on her place of birth. While some records list Muncie as her birthplace, others, including ESPN, identify her as a native of Yorktown, a town about six miles west of Muncie in Delaware County.

Rapp’s LinkedIn profile reveals another side of her. She excelled in the classroom, graduating from Purdue University in 2022 with a degree in environmental and ecological engineering. She then accepted a role as an environmental technician with the university’s EHS Hazardous Materials Group.

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Rapp also worked in quality assurance at a company in Muncie and as an operations specialist at Purdue Sports Center. She spent more than 20 months as a sales representative at Vector Marketing.

In 2024, Rapp moved to College Station, Texas, where she continued working full-time as an environmental health and safety specialist at Texas A&M University. Beyond those academic and professional accomplishments, Hannah Rapp also built a record of participating in a wide range of extracurricular activities offered by the institutions she attended.

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Her volunteer record shows that she served as a volunteer builder on a poverty alleviation project, where she painted houses, installed windows, and used electric tools. Rapp also volunteered as a dog walker.

At Purdue, Rapp was a peer counselor and student environmental technician. She also excelled as a track and field athlete, specializing in 400-meter hurdles. Rapp was, in fact, a youth coach at Yorktown High School, where she helped children between the ages of 4 and 12 during camps.

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The trajectory changed when boxing entered the young athlete’s life. It shifted her focus away from track and field, ultimately leading her to turn professional in boxing in 2024.

Hannah Rapp: A rising star whose boxing journey ended too soon

While details surrounding her amateur records remain limited, it appears Hannah Rapp trained at the Bryan Boxing Gym in Texas under the watchful eyes of Texas A&M National Boxing coach Carl Perry before making her professional debut on April 20, 2024, against Kavarcia Polk in Indianapolis, Indiana. Rapp needed just one round to secure a knockout victory.

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Including that bout, Rapp stepped into the ring three times that year, winning each contest. Her last fight of the year came on November 16, when she headlined an event promoted by El Tigre Promotions for the first time. Standing across the ring was veteran Carmen Vargas, with the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) title on the line.

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The eight-round bout contest saw Rapp defeat the Texas native by unanimous decision to capture the belt. A few months later, she returned to defend her title against Melissa Oddessa Parker at yet another El Tigre Promotions event on March 8, 2025.

The fight proved to be a different challenge. Parker, an experienced MMA fighter who carried a professional boxing record of 7-4-1 and had previously held the IBO World Female Bantamweight title, dragged Rapp the full distance. Their closely contested battle ended in a draw, allowing Rapp to retain her NABF title.

The Indiana native responded by fighting twice more last year, defeating Delia Lopez by first-round knockout and Peggy Whitmore by unanimous decision. Those victories likely earned Rapp a shot at champion Tiara Brown’s WBC World Female Featherweight Title a few months later.

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Rapp fought in the co-main event of a women ‘s-exclusive card promoted by YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVPW04). Standing opposite an unbeaten and technically polished Brown, who had held the title since March of 2025, Rapp suffered the first loss of her professional career.

Even in defeat, however, the thrilling contest saw Rapp leaving everything in the ring. Her performance drew widespread praise and further established her as one of the featherweight division’s most promising contenders. Unfortunately, the event that took place on June 13 at Orlando’s Caribe Royale proved to be Rapp’s final fight.

On her LinkedIn profile, updated when she was holding the NABF-WBC featherweight title, Rapp wrote, “After my day job (as a fire and life safety inspector with Texas A&M EHS), I train as a professional boxer.”

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The statement reflected the dedication she brought to the sport she had grown to love while balancing the demands of a full-time career.

Sharing his condolences and offering prayers of strength to her family, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman joined many in paying his tribute. “The loss of Hannah Rapp leaves us heartbroken. She was an exceptional boxer but, above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family,” his message read.

That tribute reflected what Hannah Rapp meant to those within the sport. Her passing has left a void in boxing that will not be easily filled.