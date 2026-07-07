“Will Never Be Forgotten”: Floyd Mayweather Pays Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo After Final World Cup Match

To understand the true measure of a man, one should look at how his work resonated beyond his own field. In the world of sports, no other person epitomizes that sentiment better than Cristiano Ronaldo. A global soccer superstar, the aura and influence of CR7 have touched every corner of modern sporting culture.

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Yet, for all his accomplishments at both club and national levels, including the 2016 European Championship, there remained one blemish in the Portuguese star’s career—the FIFA World Cup. That reality came into focus with the 0-1 loss to Spain last night in the round of 16 at Arlington’s Dallas Stadium, leaving the soccer icon to contend with one unfulfilled dream as he walked away from World Cup soccer. While Cristiano Ronaldo left international soccer with tears filling his eyes, the world at large doesn’t seem to agree that, even without the World Cup, his accomplishments are any less than anyone else’s. From the boxing world, Floyd Mayweather was one of the first to reach out to Ronaldo, reminding him that his greatness will forever be cherished and remain unforgettable despite the tough departure.

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“My brother, congratulations on an incredible career and everything you’ve accomplished,” read the message on Mayweather’s Instagram post. “What you’ve done for football will never be forgotten. You’ve inspired millions around the world and changed the game forever.

“The work, the discipline, the consistency, and the greatness you’ve displayed over the years are what legends are made of. Much respect for everything you’ve given to the sport. Wishing you nothing but continued success in whatever comes next. Keep being great, Champ. You earned every bit of the respect that comes with your name. Much love and respect always. Floyd.”

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For a man who touched the highest point in boxing and still remains a benchmark against which many upcoming stars are measured, Mayweather’s tribute serves as a reminder of the sacrifices required to reach that level of greatness. Guided by his father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., and uncles, Roger and Jeff Mayweather, young Floyd embarked on a life of grit and discipline that saw him overcome challenges, including some of the most feared opponents of his era, while maintaining a boxing record that remains spotless to this day.

Christiano Ronaldo displayed that same tenacity. Although they excelled in different sports, both icons were, by and large, contemporaries who peaked around the same time. Given the wear and tear involved in an individual sport like boxing, it’s understandable Mayweather departed much earlier, in 2017, after spending over two decades in the sport. By comparison, Ronaldo made his professional debut almost a decade after Mayweather made his.

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Outside of their mutual respect for each other, Mayweather and Ronaldo have known each other on a personal level as well. Back in 2019, two years after he retired from professional boxing, Mayweather traveled to Saudi Arabia to show support for Ronaldo. He wore the Portuguese star’s club Juventus’ t-shirt when the club played against fellow Italian giants AC Milan in Jeddah.

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For Cristiano Ronaldo, however, the face-off with reality came when his side met Spain. After spending 24 years on the field, at 41, he realized his time was up.

Cristiano Ronaldo: The end of an extraordinary journey

“I’m sad to leave the World Cup this way. As I said yesterday, I gave it my all, and I leave with a clear conscience. That’s the life of a footballer. You have to move forward,” he told reporters after the game. “It was my last World Cup, yes. But as for the rest, there’s time to think, to be with my family, and not say things in the heat of the moment.”

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His career ultimately included six editions of the World Cup – 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and now 2026 – making him the first soccer player to score in six World Cups after finding the net against Uzbekistan in the group stage.

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Entering the knockout stage, however, the challenge became much steeper as his team faced a lackluster yet resurgent Spanish side. Though Portugal will be one of the co-hosts for the 2030 World Cup, Ronaldo has made it clear that the US edition will be his last appearance in international soccer.

“This will be my last World Cup, but let’s hope tomorrow isn’t my last game,” he had said during the pre-match presser. “The day will come [when I retire from international football]. But I’ll be honest. Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1000%. Because I’ve given everything in football. I don’t need it; I have a good life, but it’s about passion. I play football because I love it… You have to enjoy every day. And I’ve scored three goals [at this World Cup]; I’m not doing too badly, right?”

With his match last night, Ronaldo made his 27th FIFA appearance across six World Cups, the second-most all time, just behind his rival Lionel Messi (30). As such, Mayweather wasn’t alone in tipping his hat to an exceptional career.

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Soccer great Thierry Henry said, “Football is a mix of joy and pain. We’ve enjoyed Cristiano Ronaldo enough, and we are all going to miss him, whether you love or hate him. He’s absolutely one of the greatest players to ever play this sport, and he will never be forgotten.”

The admiration extends well beyond soccer. Reminding us of the impact he has had on people across countries, cricketing icon Virat Kohli wrote that Cristiano Ronaldo played with heart and soul. A fine example of how hard work and dedication pay off, Kohli, a former captain of India’s cricket team in all three formats, called Ronaldo “the greatest of all time.”

The world may not see a player of Ronaldo’s caliber again. While, like another Portuguese soccer great, the late Eusebio, his career will always be defined in part by the absence of a World Cup, what he has achieved ensures Ronaldo’s legacy will never be forgotten.