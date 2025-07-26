Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Tonight, boxing steps into history. After an eight-year journey, the partnership between Top Rank and ESPN comes to an end. Fittingly, the final show unfolds at one of the sport’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. And closing the chapter on a collaboration that helped define boxing coverage in the U.S. will be: Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Perez for the vacant WBO super welterweight title in New York at the MSG Theater. As always, the show must go on. For many fans, this moment is both nostalgic and bittersweet. It marks the end of an era. It’s no surprise, then, that there’s hope this final act delivers something memorable.

The card is stacked, featuring rising stars like Bruce ‘Shu Shu’ Carrington and Emiliano Vargas. But all eyes will be on the main event. A high-stakes clash between Zayas and Garcia Perez. So, let’s break down how these two promising contenders match up ahead of this historic showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Predicting Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia: Who has better stats and a record?

To some, Zayas vs. Garcia is a classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico showdown. To others, it’s youth and energy facing off against experience. But one thing both fighters share is clear: ambition. Their hunger to become world champions has brought them to a stage most boxers only dream of. Xander Zayas made his mark early, winning two consecutive gold medals at the U.S. National Championships before turning professional in 2019. His breakout moment came three years later, on August 13, 2022, when he defeated Elias Espadas to claim the vacant WBO-NABO super welterweight title. One year later, he added the WBC version to his collection.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FTTV Boxing (@fttvboxing) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Zayas has successfully defended both belts since, most recently stopping Slawa Spomer via ninth-round TKO. Now 21–0, the San Juan native carries a 62% knockout-to-win ratio and remains one of the sport’s brightest rising stars.

Jorge Garcia’s path has been longer and more turbulent. The Mexican fighter turned pro in 2013 and built most of his record on home turf. While he remained mostly active, the journey wasn’t without setbacks, including four career losses. But Garcia turned heads with a hard-earned split-decision win over the highly regarded Charles Conwell, earning this title opportunity. With 26 knockouts in 33 wins, Garcia boasts a formidable 79% KO rate, bringing serious power into the ring.

Zayas vs. Garcia: height, weight, reach comparison, and more

While official reach data for Jorge Garcia Perez isn’t publicly available, the matchup appears evenly matched in height. Garcia stands at 6 feet (183 cm), just an inch taller than Xander Zayas, who measures 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm). Zayas, however, holds a reach advantage with a 74-inch (188 cm) wingspan.

As of now, final weigh-ins for the bout have yet to take place. Still, for reference, both fighters weighed in at 153.3 pounds in their most recent outings. Zayas against Slawa Spomer, and Garcia against Charles Conwell.

Fight prediction

The odds currently lean heavily in favor of Xander Zayas. With betting lines placing him at -450, oddsmakers give him roughly a 77% implied chance of victory over Jorge Garcia, who enters as a +300 underdog. Several factors likely contribute to Zayas’ edge: his youth, recent form, and momentum from a series of dominant performances. Most notably, he’s coming off a commanding early stoppage of Slawa Spomer on the undercard of the Keyshawn Davis-Denys Berinchyk event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although it’s been two years since Jorge Garcia last tasted defeat, his recent bouts against Charles Conwell and Kudratillo Abdukakhorov were tightly contested. Then there’s the crowd factor. While Zayas now resides in Florida, he can expect overwhelming support from New York’s passionate Nuyorican community, effectively giving him a home-field advantage at Madison Square Garden.

For Garcia, this marks just his third fight on U.S. soil, a stark contrast to Zayas, who’s become a familiar face in American boxing venues.

Garcia has declared, “My family and I all declared that 2025 would be our year, the year we’d fight for and win a world title.” In turn, Zaya posted a counter: “Just like he and his family said that 2025 would be their year, I talked with my family, and we said that 2025 would be my year.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, fans will have to stay tuned to see if Xander Zayas can deliver once again at his favorite venue. One thing’s certain: when two hungry contenders step into the ring, fireworks are guaranteed.

Between Zayas and Garcia, who’s your pick for the win?