Yankiel Rivera vs Angelino Cordova Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

The news of Jake Paul‘s upcoming exhibition match against Gervonta Davis continues to echo across the boxing world. Yet, while he makes headlines inside the ring, Paul is also leaving his mark behind the curtains. Unperturbed, the YouTuber-turned-boxer continues to make waves as a promoter. Alongside his Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) co-founder Nakisa Bidarian, Paul has put together a stacked card currently unfolding at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

At the center of attention is the flyweight clash for the interim title. It pits WBA number-one-ranked Yankiel Rivera against second-ranked Angelino Cordova. The matchup headlines ‘MVP Fight Night.‘ Featuring names such as Jaimaine Ortiz, Lucas Bahdi, and Yoenis Tellez, the card featured an array of action-packed bouts. With only the headliner left to go, fans and spectators eagerly await the showdown. But before the two step into the spotlight, let’s take a closer look at their backgrounds and how Rivera and Cordova measure up.

Predicting Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova: Who has better stats and a record?

This fight features a battle between two unbeaten warriors. Bayamon, Puerto Rico-born Rivera, who turns 28 on September 10, boasts an impressive boxing pedigree. After a commendable amateur career that saw him win medals at the Pan American Games and the Caribbean Games, Rivera transitioned into the professional ranks just three years ago.

Despite his relatively short time in the paid ranks, he has already amassed seven professional fights, winning three by knockout. Holding several regional titles, including the WBO Inter-Continental and WBC Silver, Rivera maintains a respectable knockout-to-win rate of 43 percent.

His opponent, Venezuela-born Angelino ‘Huracan’ Cordova, who now resides in the United States, edges Rivera out in experience. Turning professional in 2017, Cordova has compiled 19 fights, earning 12 victories by knockout. His KO rate currently stands at a formidable 63 percent, giving him the statistical advantage in power punching.

Rivera vs. Cordova: height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Physically, both fighters match up closely. Rivera stands at 5 feet 3 inches, while Cordova is just an inch taller at 5 feet 4. Unfortunately, official reach data for Rivera is scarce, but Cordova comes in with a listed reach of 65 inches. At the final weigh-in, Rivera registered 111.6 pounds, while Cordova came in slightly lighter at 111.4.

The outcome of this bout carries major implications. The winner not only secures the interim title but also positions himself as the mandatory challenger to Ricardo Sandoval. The Montclair, California–born fighter recently pulled off a notable upset against the formidable Kenshiro Teraji, capturing the WBA belt and establishing himself as a major player in the division.

Both Rivera and Cordova enter this fight having been inactive for more than eight months, adding another layer of intrigue. How they shake off ring rust while handling the pressure of an interim title clash remains to be seen.

Elsewhere on the card, reports confirm that Jaimaine Ortiz secured a victory over Ambiorix Bautista. Meanwhile, light middleweight interim champion Yoenis Tellez featured in another bout, offering a different storyline altogether.

As for what comes next, much depends on whether the winner secures a showdown with Ricardo Sandoval. But if that fight fails to materialize, alternative matchups could be on the table. Names like Masamichi Yabuki or the fast-rising Galal Yafai may provide intriguing challenges.

So, who do you think emerges victorious tonight, Rivera or Cordova? And who should they call out next?