Yankiel Rivera vs. Jonathan Gonzalez Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

Before Amanda Serrano and legend Holly Holm take center stage with their respective title fights, fans at San Juan’s Coliseo Roberto Clemente will be treated to a real make-or-break thriller that pits an ambitious top-ranked contender against an experienced former world champion. The final leg of the main card on the MVP-DAZN event features a ten-round fight between WBA’s number 1-ranked Yankiel Rivera and former titleholder Jonathan Gonzalez.

In light of unified champion Ricardo Sandoval’s much-anticipated title defense against Galal Yafai, slated for the new year, the matchup between Rivera and Gonzalez is being watched with keen interest. 28-year-old Yankiel Rivera will be eager to seal a convincing victory and inch closer to a title shot. But Jonathan Gonzalez may not give in so easily. This could be his last chance to climb back into title contention as he enters what may be the final phase of his career. So who has the better chance? Before the two flyweights step into the ring, let’s break down a few key details.

Predicting Yankiel Rivera vs. Jonathan Gonzalez: Who has better stats and a record?

On paper, it is a matchup between a relative novice and a battle-hardened veteran. Rivera made his professional debut nearly 11 years after Jonathan Gonzalez, who turned pro in 2011. Maintaining a steady output of two to three fights per year, Bayamon, Puerto Rico-born Rivera has compiled an impressive record of seven wins and one draw. Last year, he captured a string of regional titles in the flyweight division. With just three of his wins coming inside the distance, his knockout-to-win rate currently stands at 43%.

Like Rivera, Jonathan Gonzalez also won several regional titles before setting his sights on a world championship. His first attempt in 2019 fell short. However, after switching gears, he finally reached the summit two years later by defeating Edwin Soto for the WBO light flyweight title. His 34 professional bouts are split into 28 wins, nearly 50 percent of which came via knockout; four losses; and two contests ending in a draw and a no-contest, respectively.

Yankiel Rivera vs. Jonathan Gonzalez: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

As far as physical dimensions are concerned, while Rivera’s reach details remain unavailable, his height is listed at 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimeters). That makes him an inch taller than Gonzalez, who stands 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimeters). Additionally, the Bronx-born, Caguas, Puerto Rico resident wields a 62-inch (157-centimeter) reach.

Details from Rivera’s most recent weigh-in for the Angelino Cordova fight are unclear. He weighed 112 pounds last December when he defended his regional title on a Matchroom card. Gonzalez recorded a similar weight when he challenged champion Anthony Olascuaga last October.

Fight prediction

While some outlets tip Yankiel Rivera as a clear favorite, others do not rule out Gonzalez producing a shocking upset. This divided opinion primarily rests on three factors: record, recent form, and perhaps most significantly, age. At 34, “Bomba” Gonzalez appears to have fewer opportunities to reclaim past glory.

The manner in which his last bout against Olascuaga ended, when he reportedly refused to continue, has raised serious questions about his current form. Setting aside the fact that his last knockout victory came four years ago, a 12-month layoff further works against him.

By contrast, Yankiel Rivera appears to be going from strength to strength. Joining the MVP roster has added wings to his aspirations. His bout against Angelino Cordova for the interim flyweight title, however, did not deliver the desired outcome.

A versatile southpaw, Rivera comes off as a skilled boxer-puncher who is equally effective as a counterpuncher. Known for his high ring IQ and crisp, fast hands, he applies pressure while working behind a disciplined guard and sound footwork. He uses feints and level changes efficiently to close distance and land piercing shots.

Jonathan Gonzalez, on the other hand, is a pressure-fighting boxer. Known for his aggressive style, he frequently targets the body. He also boasts solid head movement and can switch stances to confuse and overwhelm opponents.