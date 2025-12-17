Yokasta Valle vs. Yadira Bustillos Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

It has been over a year since Yokasta Galeth Valle Alvarez, known as Yokasta Valle, was last tested in a title fight. She has had a bout in between since becoming champion last November, but the March fight against Marlen Esparza was a non-title contest. Tomorrow, however, the 33-year-old champion from Nicaragua may have an opportunity to cement her name and make a compelling argument for title unification.

On the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua-headlined Netflix card, Yokasta Valle faces 25-year-old Las Vegas native Yadira Bustillos. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the title fight, one of four scheduled on the much-anticipated event at the Kaseya Center. But before the two minimum-weight fighters take center stage, let’s go through a few details that may help differentiate Valle and Bustillos.

Predicting Yokasta Valle vs. Yadira Bustillos: Who has better stats and a record?

With a decade-long career behind her, Matagalpa-born Valle enjoys a clear edge over her American counterpart. Now a resident of San Jose, Costa Rica, Valle has competed in 36 professional fights, suffering just three losses. With 10 of her 33 wins coming inside the distance, she boasts a 30% knockout rate.

Yadira Bustillos, on the other hand, began her boxing journey four years ago. Of the 12 fights she has contested so far, one ended in defeat. Only two of her 11 wins came via knockout, giving her an 18% knockout-to-win rate.

Yokasta Valle vs. Yadira Bustillos: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

While Bustillos’ reach details are unavailable, she stands roughly two inches shorter than Valle. Bustillos measures 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimeters), while Valle stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimeters). Ahead of her fight against Marlen Esparza, Yokasta Valle weighed 110.8 pounds at the official weigh-ins. Yadira Bustillos, meanwhile, tipped the scales at 105.8 pounds when she faced Argentine fighter Tamara Demarco in February.

Fight prediction

As with the other title fights on the card, the champion appears to enter this bout as a heavy favorite. With nearly a 90% chance of victory, Yokasta Valle is expected to extend her winning streak. Yadira Bustillos is likely aware that she will step into the ring as the clear underdog.

Confidence in Valle retaining her title appears to stem from her experience and firepower. Losses to former champion Seniesa Estrada and a closely contested bout against Esparza have done little to dim her standing. Bustillos, meanwhile, knocked out Demarco to claim the WBF title.

One must also consider the support Valle may receive in Miami. Additionally, this will be only the second time Bustillos has competed in a ten-round fight. Her previous attempt, against unified champion Sarah Bormann, ended in defeat.

As a result, expect a fast-paced contest in which Yokasta Valle, eyeing a potential clash with Bormann or IBF belt holder Kim Clavel, attempts to force an early stoppage against her younger opponent.

