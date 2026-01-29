Ziyad Al Maayouf vs. Kevin Castillo Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

The main card segment of Teofimo vs. Shakur: Ring VI begins with a welterweight fight between unranked Ziyad Al Maayouf and Kevin Castillo. Reportedly, the first professional fighter from Saudi Arabia, Al Maayouf, is based in the United States. Meanwhile, the Quito, Ecuador-born, 29-year-old Castillo is a Spanish national who fights out of Miami.

It’s a critical matchup for both. A win could potentially elevate Al Maayouf’s position, inching him closer to the top-15 ranking of the 147-pound division. Castillo’s career hasn’t really taken off since he turned professional. Consecutive losses during the last two years raise considerable questions about his form and future. So defeating a rising prospect like Al Maayouf could be the breakthrough he has been seeking. Here’s a breakdown of a few key statistical features that could play an important role in their fight tomorrow night.

Ziyad Al Maayouf vs. Kevin Castillo: Who has better stats and a record?

While both Maayouf and Castillo have participated in 8 professional fights, a deep dive reveals a few key differences. Active since 2022, the New York-born Saudi fighter, who turns 26 this July, remains unbeaten. Only one fight, against Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia in 2024, ended in a draw.

With only one of his seven wins secured via knockout, Al Maayouf’s strike rate currently stands at only 14%. In stark contrast, Castillo has been fighting since 2020. With one fight ending in a stalemate, he lost two fights, leaving him with 5 wins – all of which went the distance.

Ziyad Al Maayouf vs. Kevin Castillo: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

While reach details for both Al Maayouf and Castillo are currently unavailable, records reveal that the Saudi fighter, at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimeters), is roughly 3 inches taller than his Spanish counterpart, who measures 5 feet 7 inches (171 centimeters).

Al Maayouf’s last fight took place 12 months ago. Ahead of the bout against Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira, he weighed 143.2 pounds. Meanwhile, weight details from Castillo’s last fight against Gabriel Gerena are unavailable. However, in his previous match against Alexy De la Cruz, Castillo weighed 135 pounds.

Prediction for Al Maayouf vs Castillo

Most outlets predict an easy win for Al Maayouf. The likely reasons could be his relative youth and unbeaten record. The spate of setbacks, a stagnant fight schedule, and breaks have made Castillo a heavy underdog. Notably, neither fighter seems too inclined to finish a fight inside the distance.

A composed boxer-puncher who, under the skillful guidance of Hall of Famer Buddy McGirt, has mastered the art of the triple jab, Al Maayouf prefers to stalk his opponents with patience. His wide exposure – training not only under McGirt in Los Angeles but also attending camps in the UK alongside fighters like Callum Smith – reflects his adaptable approach.

Al Maayouf has been knocked down before. In 2023, Ronnald Martinez dropped him with a right hand. However, instead of getting bogged down, Al Maayouf fought back and defeated his foe, proving his resolve.

Castillo, in comparison, appears more of a boxer than a puncher. Like Al Maayouf, he fights from an orthodox stance and keeps a high guard. Behind probing jabs, he tries to land a shot or two at the body. When the opponent is caught unawares, he lunges with a straight right.

The Ecuadoran-Spanish fighter seems to favor linear moves while fighting from the inside. The fact that he has yet to suffer a knockout loss confirms a solid chin for a fundamentally sound fighter.