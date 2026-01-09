Conor McGregor Brand Ambassador Breaks Silence on Boxing Future After Unexpected Comeback Upset

It wasn’t the comeback she had envisioned. For Ebanie Bridges, however, that was the reality. Returning after a two-year break during which she embraced motherhood, Bridges hoped to work her way back toward the title in her debut on the MVP card. But that plan fell apart when Alexis Araiza Mones, herself a mother of two, defeated her in the main-card bout of the event headlined by Amanda Serrano. For the Australian-born fighter, the loss marked a moment for reflection.

Despite the setback, Bridges, who also serves as a brand ambassador for Conor McGregor‘s Forged Irish Stout, believes she still has more to give in the sport. Ebanie Bridges wrote on social media that returning to the ring within a year of giving birth to her son was an achievement in itself. For her, the effort mattered more than the result.

Ebanie Bridges focused on the road back

After two years away and with a newborn at home, Bridges praised her opponent, Alexis Araiza Mones, for her performance. “I was determined to prove having a baby doesn’t mean you have to retire/quit/stop the things you love or give up on your own goals and dreams,” Bridges wrote. “As many women get told this. Hopefully, I still did this, to some degree.”

Bridges wanted to challenge the notion that women must give up their careers or goals after having a child. Motherhood, she said, doesn’t automatically mean retirement. She was candid about how difficult the comeback was, citing recovery from a C-section, regaining fitness, and resisting the urge to quit during training camp.

Despite the loss, she made it clear this was not a farewell. After spending time with her son and family, the former math teacher said she hopes to return to the ring soon. “Now I’ve got that one out of the way (thank f**k), I want to get straight back in after spending some time with my son and Kell Brook,” she said.

Bridges also received support from unexpected quarters.

Bridges surrounded by support after loss

Four years ago, Shannon Courtenay handed Bridges the first loss of her career, defeating her in their bout for the vacant bantamweight title at London’s Copper Box Arena. Reacting to Bridges’ recent setback, Courtenay, who has faced setbacks of her own, offered words of encouragement on social media.

“People don’t realize how hard it is to have years away from boxing & come back the same as before,” Courtenay wrote. “Ebanie Bridges, hold your head high, girl; there’s no shame in losing your first fight back after having time out. The same happened to me, but you just gotta get straight back in.” Bridges later responded in kind.

MVP also appeared encouraged by Bridges’ performance despite the loss. Facing Araiza Mones, who is five years younger and has remained more active, Bridges engaged in a competitive bout. The promotion later reached out to fans to gauge interest in her next matchup. “@ebanie_bridges wants a quick turnaround 👀. Who should she fight next?” MVP posted.

Returning to the ring after a life-altering event such as motherhood requires significant resolve. Completing a full training camp and facing an active opponent presents a demanding challenge, one Bridges made clear she is willing to take on again.