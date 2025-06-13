Dana White Becomes Oscar De La Hoya’s Latest Victim for Turning His “Back on the UFC” With Canelo vs. Crawford Deal

It’s the classic boxing story. No, not the one unfolding in the ring. Rather, it’s fanning far outside its four corners. On the one hand, news about the date, location, and broadcast of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford continues to swarm the landscape. But on the other hand, the same info turns into a weapon to slam what many consider one of the most significant fights of the decade, if not the century.

With a stick in his hand, Oscar De La Hoya donned his Master Yoda hat. As is his wont, with Canelo remaining the central character, the ‘Thursday Clap-Back‘s latest episode featured the Golden Boy’s mint-fresh Yoda-isms. But things were slightly different this time. For a change, his attack segued to Dana White, who is now in a pole position as the Canelo-Crawford promoter. As much as the news startled everyone, earlier it seemed someone else would handle the rights. For De La Hoya, it’s time to take another shot at his old nemesis.

Oscar De La Hoya on Dana White promoting Canelo vs. Crawford: Misaligned with the purpose

First, Oscar De La Hoya mocked the mainstream boxing media, who reportedly kept silent on several contentious issues. His concern stemmed from the latest controversy surrounding Jaime Munguia’s positive results for PEDs and the media’s supposed silence on the matter. Next, it was Canelo-Crawford’s turn. Dismissing it as ‘laughable,’ De La Hoya ridiculed the buzz around the fight. He criticized Crawford for moving up two weight classes and suggested Canelo, a natural light heavyweight, would overwhelmingly outmatch him. But “what’s laughable also is Dana White being named the promoter of this fight,” the former world champion fired the first salvo at the UFC boss.

For one, De La Hoya claimed, White has ‘never been in the boxing space,’ doesn’t negotiate fights, and is merely a ‘trust-fund baby of boxing.’ He criticized the fight’s scheduling. A daytime card in Las Vegas on Mexican Independence Weekend. So De La Hoya argued that UFC is getting prime slots while boxing is overshadowed. According to him, this shows disrespect for tradition and fans.

Lashing out at Dana White, Oscar De La Hoya said, “Oh, and Dana, what now? You’re turning your back on the UFC. I mean, we all know you’ve been trying to get into boxing for years on your own, and you couldn’t do it. Remember Zuffa? Oh, but now that Daddy Turki negotiated a big fight and he paid for it, you’re seriously proud to be the trust fund kid presenting to be the face of this fight.”

For De La Hoya, this whole event is nothing short of a ‘sh*t show.’

Think about the flip side

Of course, those who know understand why Oscar De La Hoya remains critical about Canelo and his upcoming fights. Unlike the Jedi Master, his views barely seem to waver. Questioning the significance of the fight, he once tweeted, “So hear me out. Crawford will be 38. And Canelo is 35. Crawford hasn’t fought in a year and got exposed by Madrimov, IMO. Canelo has been getting exposed for the past few years. Can anyone please explain to me how this is the “biggest fight in boxing”?

But a week later, while speaking with a posse of reporters, the Olympic gold medalist revealed, “I’m all for it; I actually want to watch it.”

Speaking about the match timing, a few consider it a plus point. The fight is taking place in the afternoon. “I actually think it’s a smart decision from multiple points,” said boxing insider Rick Glaser. Afternoon in Las Vegas = evening in Europe and other parts of the world. Thus making the fight more accessible for international fans.

Holding the fight earlier keeps wealthy gamblers in the casinos during peak hours. So it’s better for Vegas businesses. People who attend the fight can catch a flight home Saturday night instead of having to wait until Sunday. Lastly, “Dana White can still promote his UFC Noche event that night, and boxing fans & UFC now get to watch both events with zero interference between events!”

