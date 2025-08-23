Deontay Wilder Accepts Francis Ngannou’s Challenge After UFC Blocks Jon Jones Fight

“Yes, I do,” said Francis Ngannou. Relax. He wasn’t reciting marriage vows. He was responding to Ariel Helwani’s question. The latest episode of ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’ featured the PFL heavyweight champion admitting to pursuing a fight with former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. His remarks followed reports that the UFC wasn’t particularly on board with a potential Jon Jones – Ngannou fight.

And from the looks of it, Deontay Wilder seems just as willing to say his own version of ‘I do.’ Increasing reports suggest the former WBC heavyweight champion, who made an emphatic comeback two months ago expressing interest in a crossover bout with Ngannou, tentatively for 2026. The move may come as a surprise to many. In 2023, Francis Ngannou made his boxing debut in a tightly contested affair against Wilder’s archrival, Tyson Fury. But his subsequent return to the ring against Anthony Joshua ended disastrously. Things weren’t much better for Wilder, who suffered back-to-back losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Francis Ngannou to Deontay Wilder: Enough talk, gloves on!

“Deontay Wilder is open to a 2026 fight with Francis Ngannou‼️‼️👀,” read the caption of a Sky Sports tweet. A detailed report had Shelly Finkel, Deontay Wilder’s longtime manager, stating, “Deontay would be open to that fight next year.” Just hours earlier, social media lit up with footage of Francis Ngannou working the mitts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What really grabbed attention, however, was his message. Calling out Wilder directly, the Cameroonian-French fighter wrote, “It’s time to finally settle the debate. @bronzebomber.” Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the former UFC heavyweight champion added, “We haven’t engaged personally, but it’s going to be soon… We are still setting some things up.”

AD

Helwani persisted. He probed whether a fight with Deontay Wilder was currently Francis Ngannou’s top priority. And Ngannou replied, “I would say so since the Jon Jones fight is off; (I) cannot be part of it.” The answer only fueled Helwani’s curiosity: “What does that mean when you say you cannot be part of it?”

Francis Ngannou then clarified. “No, I don’t say I cannot be part of it. I say you cannot be part of my top choice.”

Deontay Wilder vs. Francis Ngannou: High stakes, all gains

For the record, talk of a Deontay Wilder–Francis Ngannou fight isn’t new. It first surfaced two years ago, when rumors swirled about Ngannou eyeing a transition to boxing after parting ways with the UFC. At the time, Wilder reportedly said, “I even thought about this idea. Let’s make it a two-fight deal. Everybody always comes to boxing… You come to my house, I’ll come to yours… I’m serious about that too.”

USA Today via Reuters Boxing: Wilder vs Breazeale, May 18, 2019 Brooklyn, NY, USA Deontay Wilder reacts after defeating Dominic Breazeale by technical knockout in the first round of their world heavyweight championship boxing match at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports, 18.05.2019 23:13:15, 12738218, NPStrans, Dominic Breazeale, Deontay Wilder, Boxing, Barclays Center, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSarahxStierx 12738218

Come to think of it, the matchup could be a win-win for all involved. Two big names, one from mixed martial arts and the other from boxing, sharing the ring makes for a powerful storyline and a potential blockbuster. And then there’s the matter of legacy.

Both Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder are on the wrong side of their 30s. With little hope for a Jon Jones showdown, the Cameroonian heavyweight could breathe new life into his fading boxing career by defeating a former world champion. The same holds true for the Alabama native.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Though Wilder recently knocked out Tyrell Herndon Anthony, it’s becoming increasingly clear he has entered the final stretch of his stellar career. A title run looks unlikely, but a matchup against a globally recognized fighter like Francis Ngannou could not only prove financially rewarding but also silence critics who continue to call for his retirement.

What are your thoughts on a Deontay Wilder-Francis Ngannou clash?