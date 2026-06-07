“He Was Cooked”: Adrien Broner Claims He Nearly Fought Jon Jones in Vegas

Given his extended absence from boxing, Adrien Broner can make some wild claims. The former 4-division champion, who has drawn attention for his antics on streamer DeenTheGreat’s Kick stream, recently expressed interest in becoming a champion in a fifth weight class. Now, given his long inactivity and personal challenges, some fans might excuse him for still chasing that goal.

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Still, few could have imagined Adrien Broner’s claims would involve Jon Jones. Yet, that’s exactly what happened. During a recent appearance alongside UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan, Broner recalled how he almost squared up against the UFC legend during a night out in Las Vegas.

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“He cussed me out real bad last time I was with him. He was really drunk. He was just intoxicated,” he said after Tsarukyan joked that his current appearance resembled Jones.

Adrien Broner explained that he normally would tolerate that kind of disrespect if someone crossed him. But because Jones appeared intoxicated and because he personally liked him, he decided to let the situation slide. That explanation quickly prompted DeenTheGreat to joke that Broner still would not have done much damage against someone like Jones.

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“No, no, no, no, no,” Broner responded. “Yeah, the blind side is crazy, bro. The blind side. I don’t give a f**k Jon Jones, anybody… No, the blind side is crazy…he was cooked. He was so drunk. He gave me his earrings. I gave them back, man.”

Imago Sep. 20, 2012 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – UFC 152 main event showdown between JON JONES aka Bones and Vitor Belfort aka The Phenom at the Air Canada Centre Saturday night. Media at a pre-fight press conference. UFC 152 – Pre-Fight Press Conference PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAm11

Amused by the story, Tsarukyan then questioned whether Broner had actually watched Jones fight before. Broner insisted he had.

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“He’s good. I respect him. But he almost felt my left hook that night, though,” Broner added. “It was bad. He was jumping…No, it was just like not too long ago in Vegas, man.”

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Still unconvinced, Tsarukyan pressed Broner on how he could realistically reach Jones, who stands 6-foot-4.

“That’s the easiest. That’s the easiest… This is the easiest shot,” Broner countered. “That’s the easiest shot, bro… It doesn’t matter (that Jones is very tall). He’s talking and yelling here… Yeah, he’s talking and yelling here. Ah, I’m like, “What the f**k bro? We were just drinking and having shots together, bro.”

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Beyond Adrien Broner and the Octagon: Jon Jones’ relationship with boxing

That exchange quickly drew laughter, though not everyone appeared convinced by Broner’s version of events. Given the circumstances, only Broner and Jones can fully verify what actually happened that night. Broner repeatedly claimed Jones was heavily intoxicated during the exchange. Had Jones been sober, the boxer might have never considered escalating tensions with a fighter many regard as the greatest UFC athlete ever.

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The story also stands out because Jones has generally maintained positive relationships with prominent boxing figures. The former UFC heavyweight champion has openly expressed admiration for boxing and repeatedly discussed the possibility of competing professionally in the sport himself.

Even inside the UFC, Jones has often praised elite strikers. He once described Dustin Poirier as being “light years” ahead of others because of his jab.

Jones’ interactions with boxing names such as Nico Ali Walsh and Sugar Ray Leonard have also generated attention among combat sports fans over the years. More recently, he moved closer to the boxing world after the IBA (International Boxing Association) appointed him ambassador for its bare-knuckle project.

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The relationship likely stems from Jones’ involvement with the Dirty Boxing Championship. Working alongside former UFC fighter Mike Perry, Jones has watched the promotion grow in popularity within combat sport circles.

Against that backdrop, the Vegas exchange may ultimately have been little more than a drunken misunderstanding that Jones barely remembers. For Broner, however, it clearly remains a memorable moment.