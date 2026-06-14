“I’ll Bend Him Like a Pretzel”: Eddie Hall Eyes Dillon Danis MMA Match After Tommy Fury Loss

Confronting a second boxing loss, Eddie Hall now looks at a future where, instead of relying solely on his fists, he could use a more studied grappling and takedowns to put his combat sports career, which has so far yielded mixed results, back on course.

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In an expletive-laden interview with boxing and MMA interviewer Fred Beck, the retired strongman who suffered a decision loss to Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy on a Misfits Boxing card billed as Misfits 23 – Beauty vs. The Beast,” now eyes a stint at MMA with a potential matchup against Dillon Danis.

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“Hopefully Misfits reach out and we get another fight booked in pretty quick. Hopefully MMA,” he told Beck, who asked if his size suited an MMA fight. “Yeah, f**k it. Give me Dylan Danish cuz that little c**t says he’ll beat me left, right, and center. So, let’s find out. Let’s—I don’t particularly want that fight, but he keeps chirping up, saying he’d beat me. So, the funny thing is you put the polls on Instagram and Facebook, and it’s literally 50/50. Like 50% saying he’d beat me, like his jiu-jitsu is too good, and 50% saying he’d smash him. So, let’s f**king find out.”

Eddie Hall‘s comments follow the rivalry with Danis that surfaced last year. Soon after he routed former strongman and MMA fighter Mariusz Pudzianowski in the first round of their April 2025 bout, Hall set his eyes on a fight with Danis. But the American dismissed the idea. Calling Hall “fatty,” Danis rejected the proposal due to the massive weight difference. At his 170 pounds, Danis was giving away well over 100 pounds to Hall, who weighed north of 300, prompting him to make a counteroffer challenging the Briton to drop down to 265 pounds for a more reasonable matchup.

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Danis reiterated his demand after the duo’s highly publicized confrontation at a Misfits event. However, the conversation evolved this past September. Soon after he won the inaugural Misfits MMA light heavyweight title, the controversial figure teased a potential matchup with the former strongman, saying he was “literally gonna suplex him (Hall) over the ropes.”

USA Today via Reuters FloSports: FloGrappling Submission Underground 4, May 14, 2017 Portland, OR, USA Jake Shields defeats Dillon Danis in Submission Underground 4 at Roseland Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Al Sermeno-USA TODAY Sports, 14.05.2017 18:50:48, 10059419, FloSports, Jake Shields PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAlxSermenox 10059419

That history also explains Beck’s interest in Danis’ grappling credentials during the interview. Reflecting on the American’s expertise, Beck pointed out that Danis practices jiu-jitsu at a high level. That observation, however, only irritated Hall, who launched into an expletive-laden rant, saying, “F**k his f**king jiu-jitsu. I will f**king grab him, bend him up like a pretzel, dip him in f**king ketchup, and f**king munch on that c**t.”

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The discussion then shifted from Danis’ skill set to the practicalities of a potential matchup. When Beck brought up the fact that Misfits stage its MMA fights inside a boxing ring rather than the more traditional cage or octagon, Hall responded by saying that the platform doesn’t bother him as long as he gets paid for a fight.

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Looking beyond a potential bout with Danis, Hall revealed that he plans to get as many fights as possible over the next two years. Heading into his forties, he does not want risk accumulating injuries that could limit his opportunities.

Why Eddie Hall thinks MMA suits him better — and if a Dillon Danis fight is viable

Hall’s interest in switching over to MMA appears to stem from his belief that the sport is far better suited to his natural physical attributes than boxing. Even while reflecting on the fight with Tommy Fury, he suggested that an MMA version could have played out very differently, as he would have been able to overwhelm Fury through takedowns, positional control, and ground-and-pound rather than having to rely solely on his punching ability.

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Another factor is his training background. Hall revealed that he spent roughly two and a half years training in MMA before switching focus to boxing for just 12 weeks in preparation for the Fury fight. Given that many of his instincts were still shaped by mixed martial arts, Hall portrayed the transition as a difficult adjustment.

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With that in mind, a matchup against an elite grappler like Dillon Danis still appears to be a stretch. The doubts primarily center around the long-standing issue of weight. In the interview with Fred Beck, Hall suggested that he entered the fight with Fury “the lightest I’ve been in quite a while.” However, a closer look reveals that he was referring to the 325.6-pounds he recorded against Fury’s career-heavy 217.5 pounds during the official weigh-in, outweighing him by nearly 110 pounds.

That naturally raises questions about how much weight Hall would realistically be able to drop for the matchup against Danis. Even in a scenario where he drops down to the UFC’s heavyweight limit, it remains doubtful that athletic commissions would sanction the contest.

Reports have indicated that both Hall and Danis had verbally agreed to a catchweight arrangement requiring Hall to come down to 300 pounds instead of the previously discussed 265 pounds, while Danis would scale up to the 200-220 range. If those discussions materialize, the fight could still take place under a Misfits-style crossover format where regulations may be more relaxed. Or simply as an unregulated “freak show” exhibition bout.