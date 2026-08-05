Joe Rogan Continues Taking Fighter Pay Stance Against Dana White’s UFC as He Warns Rico Verhoeven

Amid the existing criticism over fighter pay in the promotion, the fault lies with the UFC for forcing Joe Rogan and Ronda Rousey into an unlikely alliance, despite their on-and-off feud. The longtime commentator and podcaster and the former UFC champion seemingly agree that the promotion still has ground to cover on the contentious issue of fighter pay.

Despite Dana White and his team settling a $375 million class-action suit last year, which was followed by the landmark deal with Paramount, the UFC continues to come under scrutiny for fight purses. The issue has gained considerable attention, especially after White made his entry into boxing, where top-ranked contenders and Tier 1 fighters continue to receive lucrative payouts. A recent episode of JRE saw Joe Rogan advising former GLORY kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven, who, after making the move to boxing, almost defeated champion Oleksandr Usyk, against crossing over to mixed martial arts.

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“No, for you boxing makes the most sense, especially at this point in your life financially,” Rogan said when Verhoeven mulled a move to the UFC. “And you know, for Tom, I mean, he looks like he has a potential career in boxing as well. And now that Eddie Hearn is managing him, which is very exciting because, you know, Matchroom being behind him, he’s going to have a gigantic hype machine and gigantic promotion.

“Like I think it’s huge and that they’re at odds with the UFC. Like for me, I care about the fighters making the most money possible. And that’s how he’s going to make the most money possible.”

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Rogan’s pivot to the UFC’s heavyweight champion centers on his much-anticipated comeback and future. Aspinall has been sidelined since October last year after an accidental eye poke during the title defense against Ciryl Gane. While talks about his return have been circulating, his recent move to Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency, along with discussions about a potential boxing fight, has drawn considerable traction.

Imago PowerSlap 12 LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 7, 2025 : Dana White with the fans at Fontaine Bleu for PowerSlap 12 on March 7, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PXimages Las Vegas, NV Fontaine Bleu LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Viewed through that lens, Rogan and perhaps many others believe that, given Aspinall’s star value and the ongoing rivalry between Hearn and White, he stands to gain a lucrative purse under the Matchroom banner if he steps into the ring.

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In contrast, a similar move from Verhoeven, who expects he could strike a deal similar to what Conor McGregor secured with the UFC during his recent comeback, may face considerable pushback.

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Although precise details still remain limited, considering the changing media landscape that has seen a visible shift away from the traditional pay-per-view model, the Irish superstar apparently entered into a two-fight deal. The bout against Max Holloway was reportedly the first under that agreement.

As a relatively new entrant, it’s hugely unlikely the UFC would entertain similar demands from Verhoeven, who is coming off a boxing fight.

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In that context, a case in point is former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Dana White’s UFC may not offer what Rico Verhoeven expects

After leaving the UFC, the Cameroonian-French fighter laced up to face then-WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and followed it with a matchup against former champion Anthony Joshua. Despite suffering losses in both fights, Ngannou reportedly earned approximately $30 million.

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In sharp contrast, his total earnings after spending seven years in the UFC were reportedly around $3-5 million, with his last fight, against Ciryl Gane, earning him a $600,000 purse.

Beyond that realistic situation, Rogan’s criticism needs a closer look.

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Compared with previous years, as Dana White revealed in interviews and, more significantly, as the performance bonuses have demonstrated, payouts in the UFC have indeed improved.

However, the question remains: Is it really at par with other combat sports?

Looking strictly at entry-level pay, the comparison between boxers and MMA fighters reveals that those in the UFC get a better deal, reportedly receiving $12,000, compared to the standard $3000 to $5000 an unheralded boxer tends to earn in untelevised appearances. Understandably, those figures increase as a fighter climbs the ranks.

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The issue, however, runs deeper. The problem lies in the win bonus as well. According to the UFC’s reported pay structure, while the fighters receive $12,000 simply for showing up, they earn an additional $12,000 for winning.

According to Rogan and others, that should not be the case. In a recent episode of JRE, where he was joined by Josh Thomson and MMA referee John McCarthy, Rogan categorically denounced the structure, saying, “If I make a bad call as a commentator, it’s like, ‘Oh, Joe’s an idiot.’ That doesn’t mean anything. Nobody loses money. Somebody could lose half their f—ing purse (if the judges make a mistake)—which I hate, by the way.”

“I don’t like the whole win bonus. Everyone’s trying to win. Can’t stand it. You’re a prize fighter. You should get paid to compete; this is the number. Whether it’s $200,000 or—it shouldn’t be dependent upon judges’ decisions.”

In the commentator-podcaster’s case, what came as a big surprise to many was that he backed former UFC champion and icon Ronda Rousey, who heavily criticized the promotion and its backers for underpaying fighters, sometimes forcing them to live at a “poverty level.”

Viewed through that lens, the UFC may still have ground to cover before it fully addresses the growing financial expectations of its fighters.

Incremental changes are bound to leave some fighters dissatisfied, especially as the lucrative payouts available in other disciplines, particularly boxing, continue to attract increasing attention. The promotion would do well to take due note.