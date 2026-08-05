Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeBoxing

Joe Rogan Continues Taking Fighter Pay Stance Against Dana White’s UFC as He Warns Rico Verhoeven

google_perference

Add us on Google

Jaideep R Unnithan

Share:

Link Copied!

Aug 5, 2026 | 7:33 AM EDT

HomeBoxing

Joe Rogan Continues Taking Fighter Pay Stance Against Dana White’s UFC as He Warns Rico Verhoeven

google_perference

Add us on Google

Jaideep R Unnithan

Share:

Link Copied!

Aug 5, 2026 | 7:33 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Amid the existing criticism over fighter pay in the promotion, the fault lies with the UFC for forcing Joe Rogan and Ronda Rousey into an unlikely alliance, despite their on-and-off feud. The longtime commentator and podcaster and the former UFC champion seemingly agree that the promotion still has ground to cover on the contentious issue of fighter pay.

Despite Dana White and his team settling a $375 million class-action suit last year, which was followed by the landmark deal with Paramount, the UFC continues to come under scrutiny for fight purses. The issue has gained considerable attention, especially after White made his entry into boxing, where top-ranked contenders and Tier 1 fighters continue to receive lucrative payouts. A recent episode of JRE saw Joe Rogan advising former GLORY kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven, who, after making the move to boxing, almost defeated champion Oleksandr Usyk, against crossing over to mixed martial arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, for you boxing makes the most sense, especially at this point in your life financially,” Rogan said when Verhoeven mulled a move to the UFC. “And you know, for Tom, I mean, he looks like he has a potential career in boxing as well. And now that Eddie Hearn is managing him, which is very exciting because, you know, Matchroom being behind him, he’s going to have a gigantic hype machine and gigantic promotion.

“Like I think it’s huge and that they’re at odds with the UFC. Like for me, I care about the fighters making the most money possible. And that’s how he’s going to make the most money possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rogan’s pivot to the UFC’s heavyweight champion centers on his much-anticipated comeback and future. Aspinall has been sidelined since October last year after an accidental eye poke during the title defense against Ciryl Gane. While talks about his return have been circulating, his recent move to Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency, along with discussions about a potential boxing fight, has drawn considerable traction.

article-image

Imago

Viewed through that lens, Rogan and perhaps many others believe that, given Aspinall’s star value and the ongoing rivalry between Hearn and White, he stands to gain a lucrative purse under the Matchroom banner if he steps into the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

In contrast, a similar move from Verhoeven, who expects he could strike a deal similar to what Conor McGregor secured with the UFC during his recent comeback, may face considerable pushback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although precise details still remain limited, considering the changing media landscape that has seen a visible shift away from the traditional pay-per-view model, the Irish superstar apparently entered into a two-fight deal. The bout against Max Holloway was reportedly the first under that agreement.

As a relatively new entrant, it’s hugely unlikely the UFC would entertain similar demands from Verhoeven, who is coming off a boxing fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that context, a case in point is former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Dana White’s UFC may not offer what Rico Verhoeven expects

After leaving the UFC, the Cameroonian-French fighter laced up to face then-WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and followed it with a matchup against former champion Anthony Joshua. Despite suffering losses in both fights, Ngannou reportedly earned approximately $30 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

In sharp contrast, his total earnings after spending seven years in the UFC were reportedly around $3-5 million, with his last fight, against Ciryl Gane, earning him a $600,000 purse.

Beyond that realistic situation, Rogan’s criticism needs a closer look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compared with previous years, as Dana White revealed in interviews and, more significantly, as the performance bonuses have demonstrated, payouts in the UFC have indeed improved.

However, the question remains: Is it really at par with other combat sports?

Looking strictly at entry-level pay, the comparison between boxers and MMA fighters reveals that those in the UFC get a better deal, reportedly receiving $12,000, compared to the standard $3000 to $5000 an unheralded boxer tends to earn in untelevised appearances. Understandably, those figures increase as a fighter climbs the ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue, however, runs deeper. The problem lies in the win bonus as well. According to the UFC’s reported pay structure, while the fighters receive $12,000 simply for showing up, they earn an additional $12,000 for winning.

According to Rogan and others, that should not be the case. In a recent episode of JRE, where he was joined by Josh Thomson and MMA referee John McCarthy, Rogan categorically denounced the structure, saying, “If I make a bad call as a commentator, it’s like, ‘Oh, Joe’s an idiot.’ That doesn’t mean anything. Nobody loses money. Somebody could lose half their f—ing purse (if the judges make a mistake)—which I hate, by the way.”

“I don’t like the whole win bonus. Everyone’s trying to win. Can’t stand it. You’re a prize fighter. You should get paid to compete; this is the number. Whether it’s $200,000 or—it shouldn’t be dependent upon judges’ decisions.”

In the commentator-podcaster’s case, what came as a big surprise to many was that he backed former UFC champion and icon Ronda Rousey, who heavily criticized the promotion and its backers for underpaying fighters, sometimes forcing them to live at a “poverty level.”

Viewed through that lens, the UFC may still have ground to cover before it fully addresses the growing financial expectations of its fighters.

Incremental changes are bound to leave some fighters dissatisfied, especially as the lucrative payouts available in other disciplines, particularly boxing, continue to attract increasing attention. The promotion would do well to take due note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Jaideep R Unnithan

3,869 Articles

Jaideep R. Unnithan is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports and one of the division’s most trusted voices. Since joining in October 2022, he has brought a deep love for the sport into every story, whether reporting on live bouts with the ES LiveEvent Desk or unpacking the legacy of fighters from different eras as part of the features desk. Trained under EssentiallySports’ prestigious Journalistic Excellence Program, which is a specialized training initiative designed to refine top writers' skills through mentorship and advanced sports journalism techniques, Jaideep’s writing reflects a quiet authority shaped by two years of covering boxing’s flashpoints and fault lines. He is drawn to the warrior code of legends like Alexis Argüello and Marvin Hagler, while also staying attuned to the promise of rising stars like Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, David Benavidez, and Dmitry Bivol. Jaideep has a special fascination with Naoya Inoue’s old-school grit. Beyond writing, he reads widely, a habit that sharpens his storytelling, whether he’s tracing the rhythm of a classic fight or preparing his next ringside dispatch. Before joining EssentiallySports, Jaideep worked as a client manager and team manager in corporate roles, bringing strong organizational and communication skills to his journalistic career. He has also completed notable certifications, including a Non-Fiction Book Writing Workshop.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Gokul Pillai

ADVERTISEMENT