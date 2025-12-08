Logan Paul Reveals Real Roadblock to Conor McGregor Fight as WWE Star Stays Firm on Boxing Return

The tension and hype around Jake Paul’s upcoming showdown seem to have spilled over. With the cruiserweight contender preparing to face Anthony Joshua on the December 19 Netflix card, his brother Logan Paul suddenly looks eager to return to the ring. Now a major WWE star, Logan believes a matchup against Conor McGregor could potentially catapult him back into boxing stardom.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, the road to this intriguing pairing appears to be laden with hurdles. According to Logan Paul, a fight with Conor McGregor requires clearance from WWE’s top brass. The duo were, in fact, in talks for an exhibition late last year, but the idea failed to materialize. Paul began his boxing career alongside Jake, but unlike his younger brother, his career never quite took off. His last bout, against Dillon Danis, ended in a controversial win two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Paul wants McGregor to jump-start his boxing return

Paul, who joined The Vision on RAW’s November 17 episode, opened up during a recent visit from streamers Adin Ross and N3On. No sooner had he addressed the rumored matchup against Tyson Fury than Ross asked the million-dollar question: “So, you don’t think you’re ever going to get back in the ring?”

Imago MIAMI, FL – JUNE 6: Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul take to the ring for 8 rounds of the Mayweather vs Paul: Bragging Rights boxing event on June 06, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire BOXING: JUN 06 Mayweather v Paul Icon2106060068

Logan Paul replied, “Maybe.” But he added the caveat, “Maybe if my higher-ups let me…Triple H, Nick Khan…” In the same breath, Paul clarified that he works ‘with’ WWE, meaning he has room to make independent decisions but still must go through the regular approval process.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Adin Ross inquired whom he would love to fight next if the opportunity arose, Logan Paul answered, “McGregor would have; that’s been such a hot fight. I felt like that would have gone crazy.” He later recalled the intense moment involving the former UFC champion when they traveled together for the presidential inauguration earlier this January.

While his ambition to return to boxing is intact, whether the timing aligns is an entirely different narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But McGregor’s crosshairs are locked on a different target

For one, Conor McGregor seems to have shifted his sights elsewhere. According to the latest grapevine, the Irish MMA star is targeting a historic three-division championship with a fight against welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. It’s another story that McGregor hasn’t stepped into the cage since his back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier.

Imago Nov 13, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) vs. Conor The Notorious McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA

Nov 13 2016 New York New York u s Eddie Alvarez Red Gloves vs Conor The Notorious McGregor Blue Gloves during UFC 205 AT Madison Square Garden MMA 2016 UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Zuma

Not to forget, McGregor still entertains the dream of fighting on the much-discussed White House card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Add to that his current responsibilities with the increasingly popular bare-knuckle franchise, and the idea of McGregor rewiring himself for a boxing matchup against a WWE star, even if it could be a big draw, seems challenging.

Paul will turn 31 this April. At that age, turning back the clock for a boxing fight, even an exhibition, appears a tall order. He had one non-scoring bout against Floyd Mayweather, and it was evident how the boxing great toyed with him, taking the event lightly. McGregor may not have the same level of boxing experience as Mayweather, whom he fought in 2017. But he certainly knows a thing or two about the laced-up game.

ADVERTISEMENT

So Logan Paul may be wielding a double-edged sword if he genuinely fancies a matchup against the MMA icon.

What’s your take on a Logan Paul-Conor McGregor boxing fight? Do you think it will happen?