Ryan Garcia, Shakur Stevenson, and Conor Benn’s Appearance at UFC 329 Weigh-Ins Draws Taunts From Boxing Fans

It may not sound as outlandish as a prime Mike Tyson making an appearance at a PGA Tour. Yet the presence of two boxing champions and a top-ranked contender at a numbered UFC pre-fight event does seem to have raised a fair number of eyebrows.

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The photo of Ryan Garcia, Shakur Stevenson, and Conor Benn sharing the stage at the UFC 329 ceremonial weigh-ins has been gaining traction. What makes it intriguing is that the WBC welterweight champion, the WBO, and the Ring light welterweight title holders, and Benn came together to witness Conor McGregor weighing in for his scheduled fight. Making his return five years after suffering consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier, McGregor is set to headline UFC 329 against former opponent Max Holloway. However, at the pre-fight event, the trio of Garcia, Stevenson, and Benn seemingly stole much of the limelight as a wave of comments on social media derided and mocked their appearance.

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“Ryan Garcia, Conor Benn, and Shakur Stevenson were all on stage for the McGregor vs. Holloway weigh-ins, but no announcement was made,” citing an update received from combat sports reporter Andreas Hale, Championship Rounds’ X post read.

The most likely reason why the photo intrigued so many fans could be the way discussions surrounding Garcia, Stevenson, and Benn have developed over the past few weeks.

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Right after he defeated Mario Barrios, Garcia called out Stevenson, who was present at the venue, for a fight. But the matchup has so far failed to materialize largely due to weight-related issues along with Stevenson’s insistence on a rehydration clause for a bout at a catchweight or welterweight.

Meanwhile, Conor Benn, who generated considerable buzz when he left long-time promoter Eddie Hearn’s stable to join Zuffa Boxing earlier this year, has been in talks for a fight with Garcia. In that mix, Stevenson and Benn already share a history of heated exchanges and call-outs.

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Shakur Stevenson‘s recent signing with Zuffa Boxing yesterday adds another dimension to the situation. With Dana White serving as the UFC CEO, it should be understandable if he brings star boxers from his boxing promotion to add star power to an event that largely centers around McGregor’s comeback.

But Ryan Garcia?

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The welterweight champion is still with Golden Boy Promotions, whose head, Oscar De La Hoya, remains at odds with White and his team.

While Terence Crawford has previously made an appearance at the UFC Noche in 2024, star boxers are typically absent when it comes to UFC events. That unusual backdrop explains why so many fans took it upon themselves to jeer and mock the appearance.

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Not everyone was impressed as Ryan Garcia, Shakur Stevenson, and Conor Benn shared the spotlight at Conor McGregor’s event

“Jabbing at range—ooh, so exciting,” one taunted. “Looks like they showed up for the backstage selfies, not the fight card,” another added. The comments appear to question the presence of three boxers who have been trading barbs for a long time without a fight coming together.

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While a Garcia-Benn fight has gained momentum, with several reports indicating an announcement could be approaching, Stevenson’s situation, especially with him joining the Zuffa ranks, continues to raise questions.

“So they really brought them up there just to blue-ball everyone with zero follow-up,” wrote one user. Beyond that scintillating metaphor, the user’s point suggests a broader situation where discussions are plentiful, but outcomes remain distant. It’s been months since either Garcia, Stevenson, or Benn last stepped inside the ring. Yet, any confirmation surrounding any of those matchups remains elusive.

One fan was quick to draw an interesting analogy. “This is like Tyson Fury showing up at the White House 😂,” they stated. To set the record straight, Fury did make an appearance at the White House card that unfolded last month. His presence, just ahead of his tune-up before the much-anticipated showdown against Anthony Joshua, fueled considerable speculation at the time, given the promotional battle between White on one side and the duo of Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren on the other.

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“Bro, they just wanted the spotlight without the smoke. Classic promo bait and switch,” another user stated.

One fan, meanwhile, offered a more measured take, saying, “Ryan isn’t fighting either of them, period. Not as long as he’s under contract with Oscar.” The scenario is difficult to ignore. There’s no love lost between De La Hoya and White. Not a week goes by when the former world champion-turned-boxing promoter does not use his Thursday Clapback to taunt White, particularly over his foray into boxing with Zuffa.

Given those acrimonious terms, it’s difficult to imagine how the two sides would bridge their differences and stage what some consider a super fight.

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The best alternative for the fans at the moment is to take the Garcia-Stevenson-Benn photo-op at face value. Drawing any conclusions at this point could be premature and likely would not serve much purpose.

Veteran journalist Dan Rafael mentioned how issues involving De La Hoya and DAZN, Golden Boy’s official broadcast partners, reportedly delay the Garcia-Benn fight announcement. While Benn seems prepared, once the hurdles at Garcia’s side are cleared, an announcement could be expected next week ahead of Zuffa’s card at Madison Square Garden.