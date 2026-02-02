UFC 325 Beats the World, Yet Dana White Can’t Get Over Jarrell Miller’s Toupee

With Teofimo Lopez-Shakur Stevenson’s Ring VI dominating headlines, a packed weekend featured some of the biggest fights across the globe. Yet amid all the high-profile bouts, it was the relatively downplayed UFC 325 in Australia that dominated Google searches.

Now ideally, the feat – reports suggest over a million people tuned in for the Alexander Volkanovski-Diego Lopes headlined second event under the Paramount deal – should have left UFC boss Dana White speechless. However, it didn’t turn out like that. Even with all the high-stakes fights capturing attention, it was an unexpected moment that caught White’s eye: the most comical incident at Madison Square Garden last night, when, during the main card of the Teo-Shakur event, heavyweight Jarrell Miller‘s hairpiece popped off while fighting Kingsley Ibeh.

Jarrell Miller’s toupee steals Dana White’s spotlight over UFC 325

The incident occurred during the second of their ten-round fight. While Miller secured a split-decision win over the Nigerian-American fighter, the scene where Ibeh’s right uppercut tossed Miller’s toupee off his scalp drew widespread attention. Laughing at the turn of events, White, sitting with reporters after the second installment of Zuffa Boxing, revealed that Miller’s toupee fiasco was the highlight of the fight weekend for him.

“The thing that stood out was the toupee for me last night. Uh, one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen in my life,” the UFC CEO said, instantly drawing laughter from the crowd. To many, that might seem surprising, given how UFC 325 at Qudos Bank Arena drew massive attention online.

Miller’s in-ring mishap wasn’t just a hit in the arena – he also dominated online searches. With the UFC event leading, followed by the new Ring and WBO light welterweight champion Shakur Stevenson, Miller was searched by roughly 50,000 netizens.

“Notable trends and search volume on Google Trends over the last 48 hours: #UFC325: 1M+; Shakur Stevenson fight: 500K+; Royal Rumble: 200K+; Jarrell Miller: 50K+; Tai Tuivasa: 50K+; AJ Style: 50K+; Quillan Salkilld: 50K+; Benoit Saint-Denis: 50K+,” read a tweet from Jed I. Goodman.

Miller, coming off an eighteen-month layoff after facing former champion Andy Ruiz, took it in stride.

Miller on the hairpiece incident: memes and jokes take over online

After the fight, Jarrell Miller shared the story behind his now-infamous look. “I got to my mama’s house and saw some shampoo bottles on the table,” Miller explained. “I shampooed, and it was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair two days ago.”

With no time to spare, he called his manager. “Get me one of those manes,” he said, and slapped on a wig just in time for the fight. Miller laughed off the mishap. “It’s funny, man. I’m a comedian, and you’ve got to make fun of yourself.” After tossing the toupee to the crowd, Miller bounced back immediately and resumed the fight, the hairpiece still visible.

Joking about Miller’s hairpiece, boxing writer and commentator Chris Mannix said, “I’ve seen a lot in boxing, but I’ve never seen that.”

The WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley, who was in attendance at Madison Square Garden, later shared a hilarious tweet showing Miller’s toupee perched comfortably on a ringside chair. “Don’t worry, I’ll keep it safe,” he wrote.

Social media attention didn’t stop there. Another photo that drew eyes showed Skye Nicolson, the interim female super bantamweight champion, trying the toupee on her head and sending nearby fans into laughter.