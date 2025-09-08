Who Is Callum Walsh’s Girlfriend, Tabatha Ricci? All About Boxer’s Relationship With UFC Star

“It doesn’t get any bigger than being the co-feature to Canelo-Crawford,” promoter Tom Loeffler stated during an interview with the Ring Magazine. The founder of 360 Promotions was speaking about light middleweight’s rising star Callum Walsh. Backed by none other than Dana White, the 24-year-old contender from Cork, Ireland, will face legend Fernando Vargas’s son, Fernando Vargas Jr. The duo will feature in the co-main event of the much-talked-about Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown. The Netflix card is scheduled for September 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

While his fellow countrymen and women will extend their wholehearted support, Callum Walsh, who many believe could be within an earshot of a title fight by next year, might as well be relying upon the wishes and support of someone special—his girlfriend, Tabatha Ricci. And there are good enough reasons. The 30-year-old, an accomplished mixed martial artist who competes in UFC’s strawweight division, knows what it takes when a fighter steps into the ring under the gaze of millions of viewers spread across the world. So let’s check a few details about Ricci, who registered a win at the ‘UFC on ABC: Whitaker vs. de Ridder’ late in July.

All about Callum Walsh’s girlfriend, Tabatha Ricci

Born on February 21, 1995, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Ricci holds black belts in both Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Though she made her professional debut in 2013, it wasn’t until 2020, when she signed up with Houston-based promotion Legacy Fighting Alliance, that Ricci gained prominence. However, it was a three-fight deal that ended by April 2021.

In June 2021, she made her debut with UFC. As a last-minute replacement for Maryna Moroz, Tabatha Ricci’s first fight, however, ended in a knockout loss. But a few months later, she returned and registered a win. The streak continued till 2023, when Loopy Godinez inflicted her second career loss on November 11, 2023. Tabatha Ricci recovered and went on to win the first two bouts scheduled in 2024. However, tables turned when she faced China’s Yan Xiaonan. The bout in Macau ended in a decision loss for the Brazilian fighter.

Callum Walsh and Tabatha Ricci’s most supportive moments together

Last December, an Instagram post of Walsh helping Ricci during a training warm-up gained considerable traction. “@kingcallumwalsh warms up his girlfriend @tabatha.ricci with full right hooks 🤯🤯🤯. Now that’s relationship goals…,” read the ‘jaxxonpodcast‘s caption.

Later in February, Tabatha Ricci shared an Instagram post. Wishing birthday wishes to Callum Walsh, it featured a slew of clips and photos. She wrote, “Together we are stronger. Happy b-day @kingcallumwalsh 👑🤍.” A few weeks later, Walsh reciprocated. Wishing a happy birthday to Ricci, he shared a collage of clips that showed Ricci trying a hand at Irish dance.

Last year, in September, when Callum Walsh fought for the first time in his home country, Tabatha Ricci flew down to extend her support. Speaking about her boyfriend, the Brazilian fighter revealed how Walsh entertains a mixed martial arts dream. “He doesn’t like boxing; he only does it because he’s good. His dream, what he really wants to do, is to fight MMA. He doesn’t even follow boxing that much; he does it because he’s really good at it. He really wants to come to MMA,” she reportedly said on MMA Fighting’s podcast.

Now considering Callum Walsh is entering what could be perhaps the biggest fight of his career thus far, fans could see Tabatha Ricci’s presence at the Allegiant Stadium as well.

