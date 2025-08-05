College Football Coach Goes Viral for Recreating ‘The Office’ Scene to Give Free Tickets

We’re a few weeks out from kickoff. But this college football offseason’s already been a full-blown circus. NIL drama, portal madness, realignment beef, and now the feds are showing up with the College Sports Commission like it’s “CSI: NCAA.” But just when you thought things couldn’t get any weirder or wholesome, one coach pulled a stunt straight outta Scranton, and the internet lost its mind.

A first-year head coach has gone viral for dropping what might be the most awkwardly perfect tribute to The Office in recent memory. The coach? Jason Eck. The program? The New Mexico Lobos. And the moment? A beat-for-beat parody of that iconic Season 6 episode where Michael Scott returns to a classroom full of high school seniors to inform them, very painfully, that he will not be paying their college tuition like he promised a decade earlier. You already know (Spoiler Alert): Scott’s Tots.

But instead of laptop batteries, Eck brought… free tickets. For kids. No tuition, nor full rides. But hey, if you’re under 12, you’re in the clear to attend New Mexico home games this season without coughing up a dime. Except for the Battle of I-25. That one’s still full price.

The video dropped on Monday and instantly set College Football Twitter ablaze. Eck, previously at Idaho where he led the Vandals to their first 10-win season since the Clinton administration, absolutely committed to the bit. The timing, the cadence, the facial expressions. Give that dude a Daytime Emmy. Even his version delivery of the bad news landed perfectly: equal parts dry, uncomfortable, and unintentionally hilarious. “Unfortunately, I have to let you know today, we are not gonna be able to pay for anybody’s tuition,” he tells the room, standing tall in front of the kids with a straight face & camera look that would make Michael Scott proud. And in true sitcom fashion, he ends up agreeing to a 12-year-old’s gutsy ask for free tickets.

New Mexico’s marketing team needs a raise. For Eck? It was a moment that says, “I get the assignment.” It’s rare that a Mountain West coach generates this kind of offseason buzz without a scandal attached, and yet here we are. Instead of a recruiting violation, Eck’s going viral for his inner Michael Scott.

Eck rolled into New Mexico after a solid run at Idaho, where he stacked up a 26–13 record and gave the Vandals their first 10-win season since ’93. Now, he’s taking over a program that’s only had five winning seasons this entire century.

And sure, Lobos fans are still licking their wounds from a 5-7 season that showed sparks of life before head coach Bronco Mendenhall dipped for Utah State. It was a one-and-done run for Mendenhall, and now Eck inherits a program that hasn’t tasted sustained success since Rocky Long hung up the headset in 2008. Five coaches, two winning seasons, and 16 years later, the Lobos have a new face, a viral moment, and a whole lot of work to do.

Still, for a fanbase tired of dry press conferences and forced optimism, this video low-key brings a smile to your face. It’s funny and it gave the country (at least for Lobo Nation) a sneak peek at the type of chaotic good energy Jason Eck is bringing into 2025.

New Mexico Lobos’ 2025 season preview

It’s possible to win in Albuquerque. Rocky Long proved that nearly two decades ago. But since his departure? It’s been more tumbleweeds than touchdowns. From Bob Davie’s flash-in-the-pan seasons in 2015 and 2016 to the snakebit Danny Gonzales era, and now the heartbreak of Bronco Mendenhall’s short stay. The Lobos have been running on fumes. Jason Eck walks into this job like a man holding a spark next to a soaked firepit. But can he light the damn thing up?

Let’s talk offense, because if there’s one thing Eck knows, it’s how to cook up yardage. Last year, New Mexico ranked fourth in the country in total yards and second in rushing. They averaged 34 points per game and allowed the fewest sacks in the entire nation. That’s wild for a team that went 5-7. But here’s the kicker: most of that production is gone. Quarterback Devon Dampier followed OC Jason Beck to Utah. The offensive line got gutted. Only one returning starter. A 320-pound guard Richard Pearce returns to the trenches. So yeah, it’s a rebuild.

The QB room is now headlined by Jack Layne, who transferred in from Idaho after throwing for nearly 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns despite missing half the season. He’s accurate, tough, and familiar with Eck’s system. That’ll matter. James Laubstein sticks around as a backup, giving the Lobos some continuity at the position. The backfield? Loaded. Scottre Humphrey is a certified bowling ball who racked up 1,100 yards and 13 TDs last year at Montana State. If the O-line clicks, this group’s ready to pop.

Out wide, Keegan Johnson (K-State) is the guy, for now. Isaiah Blair’s got wheels, and TE is a rotation of Dorian Thomas (Arizona) and Cade Keith (TCU). There’s upside here, but it’s all riding on the line.

Defense? That’s the wild card. Last year’s unit was a mess. Dead last in almost everything. Eck wants chaos: pressure, disruption, clutch stops. Maybe the overhaul helps. Linebacker has holdovers in Dimitri Johnson and Randolph Kpai. But the buzz is around Jason Eck’s son, Jaxton Eck: 134 tackles last year at Idaho. Yes, that’s real. Yes, he’s legit.

The secondary’s portal-built. Abraham Williams (Idaho) is a game-changing return man and lockdown corner when healthy. Safety Austin Bawley (Ohio) brings experience, while Clint Stephens (UCLA) adds depth.

It’s a high-variance roster. If Eck gets these pieces clicking, New Mexico could punch above their weight. If not, it’s another cold winter in the 505. The Mountain West isn’t stacked this year. There are winnable games. But for a program still searching for consistency, even a 6-6 season would feel like a mini-miracle. With Jason Eck at the helm, it won’t be boring. Whether he’s running for a bowl game or starring in a spinoff called “Lobos Tots,” the 2025 season is gonna be worth watching.