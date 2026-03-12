Mick Schumacher Reveals How Michael Schumacher Devised a Clever Plan That Left Him Racing Anonymously

After his birth, Mick Schumacher became the son of the most popular motorsport driver in the world, Michael Schumacher. Thanks to his global fame, Schumacher was always in the limelight, and so was his family. However, the legendary F1 star wanted his son to grow up differently, and he left no stone unturned in ensuring that.

Mick Schumacher took a trip down memory lane

Mick Schumacher appeared on today’s episode of the Speed with Harvick and Buxton podcast, where he shared intricate details of his racing life with former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick and F1 analyst Will Buxton. While speaking on it, the topic turned to his father, the seven-time F1 champion, and how he sheltered little Mick to help avoid unnecessary limelight and expectations.

“I love getting advice from my dad,” Schumacher said about his father. “For my family and me, what we tried to do was to keep me as sheltered as possible. So I raced under a different name until I got to Formula 4, essentially, really. And everybody at the karting track knew who I was, but the outside world didn’t. So there were no pictures of me anywhere until I was like 15.

“And so I could really grow up and feel what it is to race as a kid. And once we were done racing, and we cleaned the cars and stuff, we went to kick a ball around in the back of the tent, for example. So, like that was really good for me. And I think that’s where my dad really likes to put a lot of emphasis on making sure that I have the possibility to grow up as any of the other kids that were racing there.”

Imago Presentation from Michael Schumacher Germany as Ferrari Driver 1996

Notably, being the son of the most popular motorsport driver at the time has its pros and cons. While Mick Schumacher could flex his muscles, showing his father’s statistics, the same statistics would have haunted him in his racing career.

Mick nurtured his passion for racing in karting, competing under his mother’s last name, Betsch, to avoid excessive media attention. This more discreet approach gave him the opportunity to focus on improving his skills without the weight of expectations associated with his last name.

The 26-year-old’s debut in professional racing was in Formula 4. Here, he competed in the ADAC Formula 4 and F4 Italia championships, where he achieved remarkable results and reached the podium several times. This stage was a true testbed in which Mick was able to demonstrate maturity and consistency, and he handled the pressure with great maturity.

And soon enough, it was time for his entry into the FIA European Formula 3 Championship. In 2018, when driving for the Prema stable, he won the championship thanks to 7 victories (five in succession). And success here not only caught the attention of motorsport fans but also that of Formula 1 teams and sponsors.

Fast forward to 2021, Mick made his Formula 1 debut with the Haas team. Given that the team was not yet competitive enough and was under development, it presented a special challenge for the driver, whose main role was to contribute to its growth and learn rather than to accumulate points. Despite the technical difficulties, Mick showed perseverance and determination.

Coming back, Michael Schumacher wanted his son to stay out of the limelight so he could avoid additional pressure, something Max Verstappen, the four-time F1 champion, felt.

Being the son of Jos Verstappen, the Red Bull driver was under constant pressure, both from the media and from his father. So much so that Max Verstappen had to call it tough love.

When Jos Verstappen showed tough love to his son, Max Verstappen

In one interview with The Race back in 2021, Jos Verstappen recalled how he pushed his son to drive in the wintertime despite freezing temperatures. Verstappen Sr. recalled that Max was barely eight or nine years old at the time.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages NLS3: 56. Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy, Nürburgring-Nordschleife 2025 – Max Verstappen, Emil Frey Ferrari 296 GT3 Nürburg Nürburgring-Nordschleife Rheinland-Pfalz Germany Copyright: xGruppexCxPhotographyx

“So, I let the van run so he could warm up, and then we did 10 laps. He was cold. I said ‘OK, go warm up’, and then three minutes later [Max was not at the back] – ‘f**k, where is he now…Come on!’ [and Max would say, ‘I’m still cold’.

Replying to it, Jos Verstappen said:

‘I don’t care, drive.’ And he couldn’t move his fingers, and I didn’t care. I wanted to test things because I was building engines and changing chassis, and I wanted to have a result because I wanted to move forward.”

This goes on to show how Mick Schumacher and Max Verstappen had entirely different childhoods. While the pressure to perform was not at all stern for Mick, it was certainly the case for Max Verstappen.