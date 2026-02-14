Brad Keselowski Sidesteps Dale Jr. With 8-Word Public Pitch to Max Verstappen

Drivers across motorsports have often stepped outside their primary sport to test other modes of racing. Former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean, who now races for IndyCar, and Kimi Raikkonen are some examples of the many. Right now, the race is between two NASCAR veterans, as they try to get none other than Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen into a stock car.

Brad Keselowski’s pitch to Max Verstappen

Brad Keselowski recently took to X to challenge Max Verstappen to join NASCAR. The RFK driver responded to something the four-time Formula 1 champion, Max Verstappen, recently said in an interview.

In the interview, Verstappen said that a winning car does not matter to him, but that the fun of driving needs to be there.

“It needs to be fun to drive as well. I think, at this stage of my career. I mean, I am, of course, also exploring other things outside of Formula 1 to have fun at,” Verstappen said.

Keselowski responded by calling out Ford Racing with just an eight-word pitch. He also said that Verstappen could “feel free to DM” when the champ was ready.

“We have a @FordRacing cup car when ready,” wrote Keselowski.

Similar to Keselowski’s pitch is Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s call for Verstappen to join NASCAR as well. Dale Jr.’s pitch comes after Verstappen said he avoids ovals because of the risk involved with racing on them.

Regardless of Verstappen’s reasons for avoiding ovals, which cover about the majority of NASCAR Cup Series races, Dale Jr. still wants the champion to join for the fun of it.

“I would love to see Max give it a try,” said Dale Jr. “He’s incredible, and I think his curiosity, his work ethic, I think all of that would play a great role in allowing him to be successful.”

Dale Jr. also gave credit to the advancements of stock cars in the last 10 to 20 years. He said that a guy from Formula 1 would probably have a good success rate even more now. This success would be due to the additions like that of the independent rear suspension, which even out the field a whole lot more.

Although Dale Jr.’s previous attempts to persuade Verstappen were unsuccessful, maybe Keselowski’s addition to the pressure can help convince him.

Keselowski racing through injury

Keselowski’s ski accident took him out for the past eight weeks. The injury required a titanium insert in his right thigh that hasn’t fully healed yet. However, the 2012 champion is committed to racing in the Daytona 500. His doctors have cleared him to compete, and he is largely comfortable inside the cockpit driving full-throttle.

“When I’m in the car I know I’ve got an injury, don’t get me wrong, but I feel the best in the car. The seat is molded to me really well and you get a little adrenaline flowing, so I felt pretty good,” said Keselowski.

For him, it’s the getting in and out of the car that is the problem. He needs to turn his leg and hips, and said that a lot of him isn’t quite ready for that yet, and that he needs to be intentional. The RFK driver recalled the break of his leg as “by far the worst pain I ever went through.” He said he understood why people got the hacksaw out.

Keselowski has said that this is a six-month complete recovery time. Racing at Daytona and Atlanta should be doable, but the road course at Circuit of the Americas next month may require a relief driver. He does, however, hope to use the next two weeks of reps and rehab to continue to gain the confidence needed to get there.

If a relief driver is needed, Joey Hand would be the one he calls. In the entirety of his career, Keselowski has never once missed a points race in his Cup career. With another two weeks of recovery, hopefully, Keselowski can heal enough to feel good in the car and compete in the Circuit as well.