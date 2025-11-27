F1 Movie Sequel on Cards as Days of Thunder Producer Eyes Big Market

Brad Pitt grabbed eyeballs this year. No, not via action comedies like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or Bullet Train. The 61-year-old world-renowned Hollywood actor appeared on the big screen as a Formula One driver. ‘F1 The Movie’ was released in June this year and took the world by storm with its star-studded cast and enthralling script.

Last weekend, Formula One held the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which was laced with drama. Four-time F1 World champion Max Verstappen won the race, while McLaren stars Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were disqualified. While this built up tensions for the upcoming finale, it also inspired Hollywood dignitaries to pursue another on-screen drama with Brad Pitt.

Formula One will hit the silver screen again

Joseph Kosinski, a producer of Tom Cruise’s blockbuster 1990 movie Days of Thunder, directed ‘F1 The Movie.’ And the 2025 release garnered a good response, grossing over $630 million over the summer. So while attending the Las Vegas GP last weekend, he discussed with producer Jerry Brockheimer about his future plans. Journalist Adam Stern updated on X: “@F1 is keen to explore a sequel for @F1Movie, according to series media executive Ian Holmes, and Jerry Bruckheimer/Joseph Kosinski likely discussed that at Las Vegas.”

Joseph Kosinski had already divulged his plans for a sequel movie in recent months. The movie met its target of $600-$700 million for profitability, with 70% of that from international markets and 30% from the U.S. and Canada. Kosinski even revealed his desire for a Formula One-NASCAR crossover in uniting ‘Days of Thunder’ star Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in a sequel. Now, Formula One’s chief media rights and broadcast officer, Ian Holmes, made it official.

Ian Holmes highlighted the key elements that need to fall into place for Apple Original Films to produce a sequel. He said, “I think the timing’s got to be right. We’ve got a whole bunch of new regulations coming in next year, so the cars will change. And so I guess the question for them is, you don’t want to make a film, and then suddenly the cars are different. But as we said, the film’s done very well, it’s good for Formula 1. Taking into consideration the work that everyone put in, which we have to be mindful of, if a sensible proposition could be put together, we’d be really interested in exploring it.”

The 2025 film follows a fictitious nomadic driver, Sonny Hayes, portrayed by Brad Pitt. He returns to Formula One after a career slump to join the struggling APXGP team alongside rookie driver Joshua Pearce, played by Damon Idris. According to Pitt, his character was inspired by former British F1 driver Martin Donnelly.

While a sequel gets underway, Brad Pitt is actively engaging with Formula One in other ways.

Flaunting a new ride

What’s snazzier than combining on-screen and off-screen Formula One drivers? That is what happened as Brad Pitt teamed up with George Russell, a British driver with five Formula One Grand Prix wins. They unveiled the new Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in a wild Las Vegas stunt. Serving as the ‘surprise valet driver‘, Russell put his foot down to throttle the AMG GT 4-Door around a hotel. Plumes of smoke covered the car as Russell performed jaw-dropping donuts. Then, Pitt threw the new Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door into action as a conclusion for the advert.

George Russell marveled at the new four-door EV of the Mercedes-AMG range. “AMG has created something truly special here,” Russell said. “I had an incredible day in Vegas with the Mercedes‑AMG GT 4‑Door Coupe prototype. The car feels fantastic, and I’m really impressed with the performance that AMG is bringing to the road. I think fans have something very special to look forward to.” The star-studded movie advert gave fans a taste of the camouflaged AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

With Brad Pitt joining hands with more F1 luminaries, a sequel movie looms on the horizon. We can’t wait and see when Joseph Kosinski drops more news.