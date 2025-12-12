Fernando Alonso Deemed F1 2026 Champion as Honda Challenges Mercedes in Viral Tease

It’s not always necessary to use words to describe a rivalry. Sometimes, an engine note is enough in certain situations. From McLaren-Honda’s thunderous domination to Mercedes’ hybrid-era dominance beginning in 2021, Honda and Mercedes have been trading punches in Formula 1 for decades. However, Honda just fired the opening shot as the 2026 regulation reset approaches, releasing an intriguing audio sample tease. And moments later, fans already dubbed Fernando Alonso the future champion.

‘Listen’ to Honda’s 2026 bombshell

Honda didn’t require a big reveal or an eye-catching trailer. Only twenty seconds of sound, though. “You heard it here first” was the caption on their widely shared post.

It was a clear, forceful audio sample of their next-generation F1 power unit coming to life, as they tweeted “Our soundtrack for 2026.”

It ignited social media in a matter of minutes. Pitch, tone, gear changes, turbo whining, and everything in between were all analyzed by fans. The message became clear as the video received millions of views: Honda is making a strong comeback.

There’s more to that engine note than merely a return. Instead, it ushers in a new era. After 2025, Honda will stop working with Red Bull and rejoin Formula 1 in 2026 as Aston Martin Aramco’s official works power unit partner. The Japanese behemoth, which led Red Bull to consecutive Constructors’ Championships in 2022 and 2023, is making a daring change.

The new engine regulations, 50% electric deployment and entirely sustainable fuels, perfectly complement Honda’s hybrid heritage. The timing couldn’t be better for Aston Martin. Lawrence Stroll’s team finally has the committed engine relationship it has long desired after two difficult seasons spent alternating between Mercedes and Renault power.

“We are on the eve of something very special,” said Honda Racing Corporation President Koji Watanabe. “Of course, in the longer term, the ultimate goal of this partnership, and our definition of success, is winning the World Championship.”

The AMR26 is expected to be the most ambitious vehicle in the team’s history, especially with Adrian Newey joining the project. Prior to Expo 2025 Osaka, Honda’s comeback bolsters its worldwide brand campaign by fusing technical aspirations with patriotism.

“At the moment, there are Aston Martin Aramco engineers working at HRC Sakura in Japan, and HRC engineers in Silverstone at the AMR Technology Campus.

“We’re working very closely through this relationship – there’s a huge amount of knowledge and experience flowing between our organizations.”

If the audio teaser is any indication, there may be a significant new power shift in the 2026 grid. All eyes are now on what this cooperation will entail. And fan comments indicate that the buzz around Fernando Alonso, a two-time F1 world champion, is only getting started.

Fans declare Fernando Alonso champion

Honda’s 2026 engine tease detonated every nostalgic nerve in the F1 fanbase. One comment summed it up perfectly: “2019–2021 Honda downshift are back baby.” And honestly, that’s exactly what the clip felt like. Those years marked Honda’s golden resurgence with Red Bull.

It was the partnership that ended Mercedes’ hybrid-era dominance and powered Max Verstappen to his dramatic first world championship in 2021. It was the redemption arc that turned Honda from the meme of McLaren’s “GP2 engine” era into the benchmark of raw hybrid brilliance.

Another fan took the excitement even further and louder: “FERNANDO ALONSO YOU ARE A 3 TIME WORLD CHAMPION. WORLD CHAMPION. LET’S F—ING GOOOOOO🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” It’s the kind of reaction that tells you exactly what 2026 hope looks like.

Fernando Alonso’s legacy is already cemented with back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006, when he dethroned Ferrari’s dynasty and became the youngest double world champion at the time. Now with Honda joining Aston Martin, and potentially the AMR26 becoming a title-worthy machine under Newey’s direction, fans are dreaming of that long-awaited third crown. Two decades later, the fire is still there.

Yet not everyone is taking it at face value. One fan joked, “Sounds amazing in its own right. Watch it, people are still gonna find a way to hate it and call it a vacuum cleaner.” Because let’s be honest. Every power unit era has had its haters. Even V10s were once called “too loud.” The 2026 hybrid engines will be quieter and more electric, which guarantees the usual debates about authenticity and sound purity.

But the comments weren’t all jokes. Some got emotional as well. “The sound of hope, of returning to where we were happy.” For longtime Honda supporters, that short audio clip was a reminder of podium streaks, giant-killing drives, and the rebirth of a manufacturer that once walked away from the sport. If you remember, they officially exited as a full manufacturer after 2021 but stayed to only supply engines to Red Bull until 2025.

Still, one fan kept it grounded: “I’ll believe it when I see it on the track.” And fair enough. Dyno notes are one thing, race-day performance is something entirely different. But if this engine clip is any foreshadowing, 2026 might just rekindle rivalries, crown legends (we definitely wish the best to Fernando Alonso), and bring Honda roaring back to F1 glory.