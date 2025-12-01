Heartbroken Oscar Piastri Slams Costly McLaren Strategy Call as Max Verstappen Keeps Championship Alive

Brutal. That’s the only way to describe McLaren’s night at the Qatar Grand Prix. A single misstep unravelled what should have been a defining race for title contenders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Piastri has now shuffled back to P3 in the standings as the championship shifts to Abu Dhabi, and he didn’t hold back in his post-race reflection.

While his teammate refused to place blame on their team, with a simple, “We didn’t do a good job today, but we’ve done plenty of good jobs in other races,” the Australian squarely called out McLaren.

Oscar Piastri admits to feeling like crap

The 24-year-old, who was left speechless, according to his team radio, confirmed that he hasn’t had a word with McLaren just yet.

“I mean, I don’t really know what to say,” Piastri said. “Obviously, we didn’t get it right with the strategy. I think the pace was very strong. I feel like I didn’t put a foot wrong. It’s just a shame to not walk away with a win.”

And that sentiment is absolutely understandable, just after the breakthrough weekend the No. 81 driver had at Doha. Fresh off a dominant Saturday with a sprint race victory and securing pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri looked set to convert his momentum into a Sunday triumph.

The Australian was comfortably leading when an early safety car on lap 7 opened the perfect window to complete one of the two mandatory pit stops with minimal time loss. But in a crucial split-second moment, McLaren chose not to bring either of their drivers into the pits, making them the only team on the grid to stay out.

That single decision immediately placed both drivers at a strategic disadvantage compared to title contender Max Verstappen for the remainder of the race.

Piastri didn’t hold back on his emotions. “I’ve had a few minutes to kind of take it all in, and I guess talk to the team a bit. I haven’t spoken to anyone but I’m feeling pretty crap, as you would imagine,” he said.

Finishing second to Red Bull Racing‘s Verstappen not only snatched away a near-certain victory but also dealt a heavy blow to the 24-year-old’s championship hopes.

The sting was even sharper, coming just a week after both McLaren drivers were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix due to a technical infringement. Yet Piastri admitted that losing this win was far more painful.

“Obviously for the team, it’s a pretty painful weekend,” he said. “But yeah, I think yeah, for me personally, this probably hurts more.”

The result leaves him 16 points behind Lando Norris, the championship leader, with Max Verstappen closing in just 12 points back. Piastri further revealed that he did question the team, appearing uncertain about whether they should seize the pit stop opportunity.

“I asked what are we doing, because we were getting close to pit entry and I hadn’t had a call yet,” he said. “I think when you don’t get a call instantly when the safety car comes out, there’s probably some discussions going on about what to do.”

This puts Piastri in a must-win situation at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to secure the championship. And while fans are slamming Lando Norris’s view on the team strategy, the 2021 F2 champion gave his honest opinion.

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella also didn’t shy away from admitting the team got the call wrong and that it cost Piastri dearly. He explained that skipping the pit stop during the Lap 7 Safety Car wasn’t an oversight but a conscious choice that simply didn’t work in their favor.

Stella added that although McLaren’s “Papaya Rules” are designed to keep things even between their drivers, the real reason behind the decision was the Safety Car appearing at a moment they hadn’t anticipated.

“It was a decision,” he said. “In fairness, we didn’t expect everyone else to pit. Obviously, when everyone else behind you pits, then it makes it a big thing, like definitely the right thing to do.”

“First of all, we understand Oscar being extremely disappointed, because like I said at the start, he has done everything right. He’s been fast. He’s been solid. He’s been consistent. Likewise, Lando. So the drivers deserve to capitalise on their great performance. In terms of adapting the way we go racing, we just want to always keep the options open for both drivers,” he concluded.

Now that Abu Dhabi has set the stage for one of the most exciting title races, Piastri’s championship hopes aren’t completely dashed.

Can Piastri still win the 2025 F1 title?

It’s not over until it’s over. Oscar Piastri’s championship hopes are hanging by a thread, and next Sunday is about to get intense. To keep his dream alive, the McLaren driver must finish first or second; anything less and it’s game over for the Australian. The pressure is on, and every lap counts as he chases that elusive world title.

Even if he manages to cross the line 1st, he’s not entirely out of the woods just yet. Lando Norris, his teammate and current championship leader, has to finish sixth or lower for the No. 81 driver to claim the crown. It’s a high-stakes balancing act.

The scenario gets even trickier if Piastri ends up second. Then it’s not just about him; Norris needs to finish 10th or worse, and Max Verstappen must stay off the podium.

In short, the 2021 Formula 2 champion’s shot at the title depends on a flawless drive for himself and some serious misfortune for his competitors. The odds are slim, and that’s exactly what makes the final race of the 2025 season so thrilling.