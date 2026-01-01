Honda Ruins Mercedes’ F1 2026 Domination Plans With $1.5T Worth Trump Card

Mercedes better buckle up, because Honda and Aston Martin have a plan! Aston Martin started 2023 on fire, but the last two seasons have been a grind in the midfield, a far cry from the title aspirations of the Silverstone squad. To shake things up, team owner Lawrence Stroll has brought in some serious firepower. Adrian Newey, Enrico Cardile, and Andy Cowell are now on board, but they have another weapon up their sleeve. Something that could possibly ruin Mercedes’ ambitious goals for 2026.

Aston Martin scores massive break with Aramco in 2026

You may ask what the big change is, and there is only one answer to it. Aston Martin is finally running as a full manufacturer, thanks to their partnership with Honda.

While aerodynamics will always be a key battleground, the real transformation in 2026 lies in the power unit. Since 2022, Aston Martin's engines have been extremely reliable, with DNFs becoming rare, stability that has made races more predictable, and reduced safety car interventions.

While aerodynamics will always be a key battleground, the real transformation in 2026 lies in the power unit. Since 2022, Aston Martin’s engines have been extremely reliable, with DNFs becoming rare, stability that has made races more predictable, and reduced safety car interventions.

The 2026 engine, however, marks a departure from that previous formula.

By partnering with Honda in 2026, Aston Martin gains full control over engine development, a freedom they would not have had if they stayed with Mercedes power like McLaren and Williams, who must adapt their designs around factory-supplied components.

But there’s another secret weapon flying under the radar: fuel. Especially with their $1.5 trillion tie-up.

Formula One is going fully sustainable next year, and different suppliers will produce wildly different results. Aston Martin’s choice of Aramco is just a detail; it’s a potential game-changer.

Aston Martin and Saudi energy giant Aramco have formed a long-term strategic partnership that has grown since it began in 2022. Under this extended agreement, the Formula One team, now officially known as the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team, will have Aramco serving as a title partner through at least 2028.

The organisation goes far beyond branding; the companies collaborating with Aston Martin on advanced fuels and lubricants, helping to develop technology that meets Formula One’s upcoming hundred percent sustainable fuel regulations for the 2026 season.

With the use of experience and sustainable fuels from Formula 2, Aramco can deliver a mix that squeezes extra horsepower and efficiency out of Honda’s engine.

“Honda and our new partner, the Aston Martin F1 Team, share the same sincere attitude and determination to win, so starting with the 2026 season, we will work together and strive for the Championship title as Aston Martin Aramco Honda,” said Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe.

Put it all together—top engineers, a manufacturer-level engine program, and a fuel supplier with a serious pedigree—and Aston Martin quietly steps into 2026 with one of the most intriguing packages on the grid.

Other teams might have the hardware, but Aston Martin may have the edge where it counts: every last drop of fuel, perfectly tuned to the engine it was made for.

And while Aston Martin can enjoy their stint with Honda, one cannot rule out Newey’s former team, Red Bull, in the title fight.

Red Bull poses as an even bigger threat

When Red Bull confirmed that it would build its own power unit next year, the reaction around the paddock was mostly skeptical. Taking on the established engine manufacturers was always going to be a tall order, and only a few believed Red Bull could hit the ground running.

The move wasn’t exactly part of the original plan either. Honda’s decision to walk away from F1, a decision later reversed, left Red Bull with little choice but to go out alone. That reality is what shapes how the project is viewed today.

As things stand, Red Bull is not considered the benchmark heading into 2026. Mercedes continues to be talked up as the engine to beat, even if figures like James Vowles have played down that assumption. It would be a stretch to label Red Bull as a favorite, but writing them off would be just as risky.

Behind the scenes, confidence appears to be growing. Reports over the recent weeks suggest steady progress, particularly around a bold and somewhat controversial engine concept. Like Mercedes, Red Bull is exploring ways to use thermal expansion to push the 16:1 compression ratio order. If it works, the payoff could be significant.

That kind of thinking reflects how Red Bull has built its engine department. Rather than starting from scratch, the team has aggressively recruited talent from rival manufacturers, Mercedes included, instead of pulling engineers from other racing categories as Audi has done.

The group is still finding its feet, and it may lack the cohesion of a longer-established operation.

But with more than 600 people now working on the project, this is no side experiment. Red Bull might not be the favorite going into 2026, but it is very much part of the conversation and impossible to ignore.